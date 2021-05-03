Lady Raiders roll past SG, 16-0

Sierra Somerville allowed just two hits and struck out 11 over five innings in the circle, and the Lady Raiders pounded out 16 hits en route to a 16-0 victory over visiting South Gallia on Saturday in a non-conference matchup of Gallia County programs. River Valley had nine players produce at least one hit and 10 players contributed either an RBI or a run scored as the hosts cruised to the mercy-rule decision. RVHS built leads of 2-0 and 7-0 through each of the first two frames, then added another four runs in the third before tacking on five more in the fourth for a 16-run cushion. The Lady Rebels ended up stranding seven runners on base, but only four of those managed to get as far as second base. Brooklyn Sizemore, Riley Bradley and Brooklyn Jones paced the hosts with three hits apiece, while Malerie Stanley added two hits to go along with five RBIs and three runs scored. Lalla Harlow and Jessie Rutt had a safety apiece for SGHS.

Wahama 6, Ravenswood 0

With a complete game no-hitter from Mikie Lieving — who struck out 13 and walked none — the Wahama softball team claimed a 6-0 victory over Little Kanawha Conference guest Ravenswood on Friday. The Lady Falcons (5-0, 3-0 LKC) ended the scoreless tie in the bottom of the third inning, posting three runs on four consecutive two-out singles. WHS added three more runs in the fifth inning, with all-3 of the game’s extra-base hits coming in the frame. The Red Devilettes (5-8, 4-4) made it to scoring position for the first time after an error in the seventh, but left the runner stranded on second. Jamie Naylor took the pitching loss in four innings for the guests, striking out two. Leading the Lady Falcons at the plate, Lieving was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, Bailee Bumgarner singled twice and scored once, while Emma Gibbs singled once, scored once and claimed a game-best three runs batted in.

Coal Grove 16, Gallia Academy 6

The Blue Angels rallied back for a 4-0 deficit and took their only lead at 5-4 after three innings, but visiting Coal Grove countered with 12 of the final 13 scores and eventually rolled to a 16-6 victory on Friday night in Ohio Valley Conference play. Gallia Academy (10-12, 6-5 OVC) trailed 2-0 after one inning and were down by four midway through the second, but the hosts responded with four runs in their half of the second and knotted things up at 4-all. Emma Hammons scored in the third when Abby Hammons laid down a sacrifice bunt for a 5-4 edge, but the Lady Hornets answered with a 2-RBI double Jaden Griffith in the top of the fourth for a permanent lead of 6-5. CGHS won the sixth frame by a 5-1 count to increase its lead out to 11-6, then tacked on another five runs insurance in the seventh to complete the 10-run decision. GAHS committed eight of the 11 errors in the contest and were outhit 13-11 overall. Abby Hammons, Addy Burke and Preslee Reed each had two hits, with Hammons knocking in three RBIs. Kaleigh Murphy — who fanned five and walked two in the complete-game win — joined Katie Deech with three hits apiece for Coal Grove. Griffith also had two hits and a game-high five RBIs.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley senior Sierra Somerville releases a pitch during an April 7 softball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/05/web1_5.4-RV-Somerville.jpg River Valley senior Sierra Somerville releases a pitch during an April 7 softball contest against Alexander in Bidwell, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports