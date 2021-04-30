Raiders, Eastern win RV quad titles

The River Valley boys and Eastern girls claimed the top spots at a quad meet hosted by RVHS on Tuesday.

On the girls side, the Lady Eagles’ total of 83 was six ahead of second-place River Valley. Meigs claimed third at 47, with South Gallia taking fourth with 20.

The Lady Eagles won one relay, with the team of Sydney Sanders, Brielle Newland, Alisa Ord and Karey Schreckengost finishing the 4x200m with a time of 2:00.9.

Erica Durst was first in three events for EHS, running the 1600m in 5:30, while completing the 100m dash in 13.62 and the 200m dash in 28.07. Layna Catlett won both throwing events for the Lady Eagles, with a distance of 104-2 in the discus and 33-0 in the shot put. Ord claimed first in the 100m hurdles at 18.09, while Sydney Sanders won the long jump at 13-7.

The Lady Raiders won a trio of relays with the team of Kate Nutter, Becka Cadle, Lauren Twyman and Brooklin Clonch posting a time of 11:31 in the 4x800m, the team of Emmary Phoenix, Aleigha Pennington, Emilee Lambert and Shasta Craycraft recording a time of 1:00.9 in the 4x100m, and the team of Nutter, Cadle, Twyman and Lambert turning in a time of 4:42 in the 4x400m.

Twyman won the 400m dash with a time of 1:05.01, Nutter claimed first in the 3200m run at 15.28, while Clonch claimed first in the pole vault at 7-6.

The Lady Marauders had a trio of first place finishes, with Maggie Musser winning the high jump at 4-6, and the 300m hurdles with a time of 52.03, while Andrea Mahr paced the field in the 800m run with a time of 2:52.

In the boys competition, the Raiders’ 95 points were 30 ahead of Meigs in second. SGHS was third with 37, just five ahead of Eastern in fourth.

The RVHS boys also won three relay events, with the 4x800m team of Cody Wooten, Ryan Lollathin, John Siciliano and Ethan Schultz recording a time of 9:05, the 4x200m team of Andrew Huck, Joshua Moffett, Nathan Young and Kade Alderman posting a time of 1:48.02, and the 4x400m team of Schultz, Wooten, Lollathin and Moffett turning in a time of 3:58.

Young was champion of the 100m hurdles at 18.91, Lollathin won the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.68, Schultz was first in the 400m dash at 58.37, while Wooten won the 800m run at 2:11.

The Marauders won the 4x100m relay, with the team of Connor Cooper, Dillon Howard, Logan Eskew and Brennan Gheen setting a pace of 48.72. Howard was also first in the 100m dash and 200m dash, with respective times of 11.09 and 24.57.

Meigs also made some history on Tuesday, with Matthew Barr winning the pole vault at 12-9.25 — a new program record.

The Rebels won four events, with Levi Wolford setting the mark at 18-6.5 in the long jump and 5-6 in the high jump. Gabe Frazee won the 3200m run with a time of 11:17 for SGHS, while Garrett Frazee was first in the 1600m run at 4:53.

The Eagles had a pair of first place finishers, with Ethan Short’s mark of 103-4 in the discus, and Steven Fitzgerald’s mark of 44-0.5 in the shot put.

Meigs, EHS, GA at VC Invitational

The Eastern girls and Gallia Academy boys came away with local bragging rights Thursday night with third and eighth place finishes, respectively, at the Vinton County Invitational held at VCHS.

The Lady Eagles trailed only eventual champion Jackson (108) and runner-up Waverly (86.5) in the final standings as EHS mustered three event titles and a final tally of 81 points. Gallia Academy joined Alexander in a ninth place tie with 35 points, while Meigs was last of 11 scoring teams with 33 points.

The quartet of Erica Durst, Brielle Newland, Sydney Sanders and Alisa Ord won the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:58.45. Layna Catlett took titles in both the shot put (31-10.5) and discus (104-2.25) events, while Emma Hayes was second in the discus (98-3).

Durst was third in the 800m run (2:22.36) and Ord placed third in the 300m hurdles (55.16) as well.

Callie Wilson paced the Blue Angels by winning the pole vault (10-6) event, while Sarah Watts was second in the 800m run with a time of 2:21.34. Carolina Sola was also third in the high jump (4-6).

Maggie Musser led the Lady Marauders with a runner-up finish in the 300m hurdles (54.83). Charlotte Hysell was also third in the 400m dash with a mark of 1:07.45.

Huntington Ross won the boys title with 121 points, with Waverly finishing second out of 12 teams with 102 points. GAHS ended the day with 34 points, while the Marauders (32) and the Eagles (30) respectively placed ninth and 10th overall.

Riley Starnes led the Blue Devils with a pair of victories in the shot put (43-1) and discus (133-2) events, while Daunevyn Woodson won the 100m dash with a time of 11.56 seconds.

Matthew Barr paced Meigs by winning the pole vault (10-6) competition. The quartet of Logan Eskew, Dillon Howard, Conlee Burnem and Brennan Gheen also won the 4x100m relay with a time of 47.73 seconds.

Brayden O’Brien led Eastern with a pair of runner-up efforts in the 1600m run (4:50.50) and 3200m run (10:33.18). Steven Fitzgerald was also second in the shot put with a throw of 42 feet, 6 inches.

Southern at OVRC Invitational

Southern finished seventh in both sides of the field Wednesday at the Ohio Valley Running Company Invitational held at Joe Burrow Stadium on the campus of Athens High School.

The Tornadoes ended up seventh out of eight boys teams with seven points, while the Lady Tornadoes were seventh out of seven girls squads with six points.

Both the Athens girls and boys won team titles with 179.5 and 207.5 points, respectively. Warren was the runner-up in both with respective tallies of 149.5 and 181.5 points.

The foursome of Brayden Kingery, Garrett Smith, Braxton Crisp and Jacoby Hall had the top boys finish for SHS after placing fifth with a time of 58.82 seconds. Isaac McCarty was also seventh in the 200m dash (25.79) and eighth in the 100m dash (12.80).

The top girls finish came from the 4x200m relay team of Grace Hoover, Kelly Shaver, Jacelynn Northup and Hannah Smith, who placed sixth with a mark of 2:21.58. Isabella Fisher was also seventh in the shot put with a throw of 27 feet, 10 inches.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results from the River Valley quad on Tuesday, the OVRC Invite on Wednesday and the Vinton County Invite on Thursday.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley’s Kade Alderman takes the baton from Nathan Young in the final exchange of the 4x200m relay on April 13 in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_5.1-RV-Alderman.jpg River Valley’s Kade Alderman takes the baton from Nathan Young in the final exchange of the 4x200m relay on April 13 in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Eastern senior Alisa Ord clears the final hurdle in the 100m race, during the April 13 quad meet in Bidwell, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_5.1-EHS-Ord.jpg Eastern senior Alisa Ord clears the final hurdle in the 100m race, during the April 13 quad meet in Bidwell, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports