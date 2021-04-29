Eagles outlast Southern, 3-1

The Eastern baseball team completed the season sweep of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division rival Southern on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains, scoring three times in the opening inning. The Eagles (9-3-1, 7-3 TVC Hocking) — who also defeated SHS (8-4, 5-3) by a 10-0 count on April 12 — were up 2-0 before the first out, with William Oldaker singling home Bruce Hawley and Matthew Blanchard. Conner Ridenour scored on a Jace Bullington sac-fly to give EHS its 3-0 advantage. The Tornadoes’ lone run came in the third inning when Ryan Laudermilt walked, and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out 18 of the 28 batters he faced. Will Wickline took the loss for Southern. Lance Stewart pitched six innings of relief, striking out nine. Oldaker led the EHS offense with two hits, while Preston Thorla, Trey Hill and Brayden Smith added one apiece. Wickline, Jacob Milliron, Josiah Smith and Arrow Drummer each singled for the guests.

Gallia Academy 11, Rock Hill 7

Gallia Academy sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six times in the top of the sixth, sparking seven unanswered runs in the final two frames for a come-from-behind 11-7 victory over host Rock Hill on Wednesday in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Blue Devils (10-9, 7-4 OVC) built a 3-0 edge midway through the first, but the Redmen rallied to knot things up at three after four complete. GAHS again led 4-3 in the fifth after an RBI single by Zane Loveday, but the hosts answered with four scores in their half of the fifth for a 7-4 advantage. Loveday tied things up with a 2-RBI single, then Dakota Young provided the go-ahead runs with a 2-RBI single for a 9-7 edge. Dalton Mershon later scored on a passed ball to complete the 6-run outburst, then Trent Johnson drove in an insurance run in the seventh to wrap up the 4-run triumph. GAHS outhit the Redmen by an 11-5 count and also committed all four errors in the game. Mershon worked 2.2 innings of scoreless relief for the win, allowing just two hits and a walk while fanning three. Bryan led the guests with three hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Johnson and Loveday each added two safeties. Jake Schwab paced RHHS with two hits and two RBIs.

Point Pleasant 7, Parkersburg South 6

Host Parkersburg South made it really interesting late, but Point Pleasant managed to make a 7-0 lead stick Wednesday with a 7-6 victory in Wood County. The Big Blacks (7-2) received six scoreless innings from starter Hunter Bush, who allowed just two hits and a walk while fanning 11. PPHS — which won its fifth straight decision — took a permanent lead in the second after Isaac Craddock doubled home Riley Oliver for a 1-0 edge. Point Pleasant added four runs in the fifth and two more in the top of the seventh for a commanding 7-run cushion. The Patriots, however, sent a dozen batters to the plate in the home half of the seventh, which led to six runs. The hosts also left the bases loaded with two away. PSHS outhit the guests by a 7-6 margin and both teams committed one error. Kyelar Morrow led PPHS with two hits and drove in two runs, while Luke Pinkerton — who notched a save in the seventh — also drove in two RBIs. Corley paced the Patriots with three hits and two RBIs.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern senior Matthew Blanchard releases a pitch, during the Eagles’ April 23 game against Trimble in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.30-EHS-Blanchard.jpg Eastern senior Matthew Blanchard releases a pitch, during the Eagles’ April 23 game against Trimble in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports