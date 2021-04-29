Blue Angels rally past Rock Hill, 19-11

The Blue Angels definitely saved their best for last. Down 11-8 headed into the top of the seventh, Gallia Academy rallied for 11 consecutive runs and eventually rolled to 19-11 victory over host Rock Hill on Wednesday in an Ohio Valley Conference contest. The Blue Angels (10-11, 6-4 OVC) held leads of 2-1 after inning and 6-3 midway through the fifth, but the Redwomen countered with five runs in the fifth for an 8-6 edge. GAHS rallied to knot things up at eight in the sixth, but the hosts answered with three more scores and secured an 11-8 edge headed into the finale. The Blue Angels sent 15 batters to the plate in their final plate appearance, which resulted in 11 runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batter. Rock Hill went down in order in their half of the seventh to complete the 8-run outcome. GAHS outhit the Redwomen by a sizable 24-10 overall margin, but also committed five of the six errors in the game. Taylor Mathie picked up the win after allowing four runs, four hits and a walk while fanning two over three innings of relief work. Preslee Reed led GAHS with five hits, while Mathie added four hits, four RBIs and scored three times. Addy Burke and Bailie Young added three hits apiece as well for the Blue Angels. Aleigha Matney paced RHHS with three hits.

Eastern 16, Southern 0

The Eastern softball team — which won 19-3 at Southern on April 12 — defeated the Lady Tornadoes by 16 again in Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division action on Wednesday in Tuppers Plains. Eastern (10-5, 8-2 TVC Hocking) tallied six runs in the opening inning, capped off with a three-run home run from Kelsey Roberts. EHS added three runs on four hits in the second inning, and then scored seven runs on six hits in the third. Southern (6-12, 2-6) made it as far as third base in the first and fourth innings. Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out seven. Lexi Smith took the pitching loss in 1.1 innings, picking up one strikeout. Kassidy Chaney pitched the remainder for SHS, also earning a strikeout. Rockhold, Roberts, Juli Durst, Whitney Durst, Megan Maxon, Faith Smeeks and Ella Carleton had two hits apiece for Eastern, with Roberts earning a game-best four RBIs. Rockhold and Juli Durst tied for the team lead with three runs scored each. Chaney led the Lady Tornadoes, going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles.

Point Pleasant 10, Independence 6

Rylee Cochran hit a 2-run homer in the first and Havin Roush added a 3-run blast in the third, allowing Point Pleasant to ultimately cruise to a 10-6 wire-to-wire win over host Independence on Wednesday night. The Lady Knights (6-2) notched their fourth straight victory and led 10-1 headed into the home half of the sixth, but IHS ralled for five unanswered runs in its final two at-bats before ultimately running out of outs. PPHS outhit the hosts by a 10-7 overall margin and also committed five of the seven errors in the game. Roush led the guests with three hits and scored once while also producing a game-high seven RBIs. Roush had an RBI single in the fifth and a bases-clearing double in the sixth. Tayah Fetty also had two hits and scored three times for Point. Krysten Stroud allowed only one run, three hits and a walk over five innings while fanning four for the victory. Davis paced IHS with two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Ripley 4, Meigs 1

The Meigs softball team ended the shut out bid with a Mallory Adams home run in the sixth inning, but couldn’t follow it up and fell to non-conference host Ripley 4-1. The Lady Vikings (6-1) were up 2-0 after two hits and two errors in the opening inning, and then led 4-0 following back-to-back two-out RBIs from Kaitlyn Swisher and Aalayi Baldwin. Aside from Adams’ sixth inning home run, the Lady Marauders (9-8) made it into scoring position in the fourth inning. Sidney Varney was the winning pitcher for RHS, striking out three in five innings. Chloe Shinn struck out four and earned the save in two innings. Jess Workman took the pitching loss with one strikeout in five innings. Hailey Roberts pitched one frame and also struck out one. Adams, Delana Wright, Melia Payne and Lily Dugan had a hit apiece for the guests. Baldwin led Ripley with two hits and two RBIs.

