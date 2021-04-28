Point pounds Lady Vikings, 13-2

The Lady Knights built a 6-2 lead midway through four innings, then erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and rolled to a 13-2 victory over visiting Symmes Valley in five innings Tuesday night. Point Pleasant (5-2) trailed after the top of the first as Estep singled home Mart for a 1-0 edge, but the hosts countered with a Hayley Keefer sac fly that plated Tayah Fetty for a 1-all contest through an inning. Kaylee Byus provided a 2-out, 2-RBI double for a permanent lead of 3-1, then later came around on a Fetty single. Julia Parsons also scored on a wild pitch to give PPHS a 5-1 edge through two complete. The Lady Knights added a run in the third, but the Lady Vikings answered with a score in the top of the fourth for a 6-2 contest. PPHS sent 11 batters to the plate in the fourth — which yielded seven runs on five hits, three walks and an error en route to an 11-run cushion. Point Pleasant outhit the guests by a 9-6 margin and committed only one of the five errors in the contest. Madilyn Keefer fanned five and walked nobody in her winning 5-inning effort in the circle. Havin Roush paced PPHS with three hits and added both two RBIs and two runs scored. Byus knocked in a team-best three RBIs. Six different SVHS players had one hit each.

Meigs 8, Trimble 6

The Meigs softball team never trailed on Tuesday in Athens County, defeating non-conference host Trimble 8-6. The Lady Marauders (9-7) took a 2-0 lead on a two-out error in the top of the first inning. MHS went up 3-0 after an RBI double from Hailey Roberts in the third inning, but Trimble (3-13) got on the board with a two-run home run from Riley Campbell in the bottom half. The Maroon and Gold led 7-2 after four runs on four hits in the fourth inning, but THS scored two more runs in the home half. Meigs pushed across its final runs with an RBI single from Delana Wright in the sixth inning. Trimble scored twice in the sixth, but left a runner in scoring position in each of the final two frames. Roberts earned the pitching win 3.1 innings for Meigs, striking out five, Jess Workman picked up the save, striking out two in 3.2 innings. Bama Martin took the loss after striking out four in a complete game for the hosts. Leading Meigs at the plate, Durst was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs, Roberts was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Wright was 2-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, while Mallory Adams added a pair of singles. Cheyenne Williams was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, and Martin was 2-for-4 with a run scored for THS.

Eastern 14, South Gallia 3

The Eastern softball team scored 13 runs over the final four innings, and finished off the season sweep of Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host South Gallia with a 14-3 win. The Lady Eagles (9-5, 7-2 TVC Hocking) — who won the April 5 meeting with SGHS by an 8-0 count — took a 1-0 lead on a passed ball in the second inning on Tuesday. Eastern pulled away with a six-run fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run triple from Tessa Rockhold. Eastern added two runs on three in the following inning, but the Lady ended the shut out bid with a three-run home run by Lalla Hurlow in the bottom of the sixth. EHS capped off the 14-3 victory with a five-run seventh, highlighted by Ella Carleton’s two-run double. Carleton was the winning pitcher of record, striking out seven in a complete game. Makayla Waugh took the pitching loss in 6.2 innings for the hosts, striking out four. Leading Eastern at the plate, Megan Maxon was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Whitney Durst went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Shawna Waugh led SGHS at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.

Gallia Academy 10, Jackson 0

Quick and painless. Gallia Academy softball jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first and cruised to a 10-0 victory over visiting Jackson in five innings on Tuesday. The Blue Angels (9-11) drew four walks and produced three hits while sending 10 batters to the plate in the home half of the first. Jenna Harrison scored the eventual game-winning run on a single by Taylor Mathie. GAHS sent another nine batters to the plate in the third, which resulted in five runs on five hits and a walk for a 9-run edge. Jenna Harrison capped the scoring with an RBI-single that plated Paige Harrison in the fourth. The Blue Angels outhit JHS by a 12-3 overall margin and neither squad committed an error. Mathie allowed no walks and did not strike out a batter over five scoreless innings for the win. Bailie Young paced the hosts with four hits and drove in two RBIs. Jenna Harrison added two safeties and drove in two RBIs, while Burke also knocked in two runs. Evans led the Ironladies with two hits.

