Point baseball pounds Ripley, 15-5

The Big Blacks sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the first, which yielded eight runs and set the pace for a 15-5 victory over host Ripley in five innings on Friday night. Point Pleasant (4-2) belted out a dozen hits and scored at least two runs in every inning except the third. The Vikings, on the other hand, mustered seven hits and closed to within 10-3 through three innings of play. PPHS scored five consecutive runs to secure a 15-3 advantage midway through the fifth, and RHS plated two scores in its final at-bat before ultimately coming to the 10-run mercy-rule decision. Isaac Craddock allowed five runs, six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings of work while fanning one for the win. Kyelar Morrow and Luke Pinkerton both led Point with three hits each, while Joel Beattie drove in the game-winning runs with a 3-run homer in the top of the first. Haskins paced the Vikings with three hits.

Tyler Consolidated 7, Wahama 3

Wahama 10, Tyler Consolidated 9 (11 innings)

After falling 7-3 in Saturday’s opening game, the Wahama baseball team rebounded with an 10-9 victory over Little Kanawha Conference host Tyler Consolidated after a Bryce Zuspan walk-off single in the 11th inning. Wahama (2-2, 1-2 LKC) trailed 1-0 an inning into the opening game, but took a 2-1 lead after a two-run triple from Ethan Gray in the third inning. Gray singled and later scored to give WHS a 3-1 lead in the sixth inning, but gave up six runs on four hits and two errors in the bottom of the inning. Charles Brown was the winning pitcher in two innings of relief, striking out one. Arron Henry took the pitching loss for WHS, after striking out six in 3.2 innings. Ethyn Barnitz struck out four in two innings for WHS, while Trey Ohlinger recorded his only out via strikeout. Gray led WHS at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a triple, a run scored and two RBI, while Logan Roach tripled once and scored once.Ty Walton and Owen Westbrook both singled twice and scored once for the Knights, with Walton driving in two runs. WHS was the home team on the scoreboard in the second game, and trailed 1-0 midway through the first. Wahama took the lead with a three-run first, and after three scoreless frames, led 5-2 after six. TCHS took the lead with five runs in the top of the sixth, but Wahama scored four times in the bottom half and led 9-7. The Knights tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, and made it into scoring position three times in extra innings, being thrown out at the plate in the 11th. The Red and White took advantage in the bottom of the 11th, with Drew Fowler scoring on Zuspan’s walk-off single. Nathan Manuel earned the pitching victory, striking out two in 2.2 innings of relief for Wahama. Zuspan started for Wahama, striking out six in 5.2 innings, while Henry struck out one in two innings of relief. Westbrook took the loss after striking out four in 3.1 innings for Tyler. Leading WHS at the plate, Gray went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, Logan Roach was 2-for-5 with three runs scored and one batted in, while Chandler McClanahan singled twice and scored once. Jayden Helmick and Mason Nichols had four hits apiece for the Knights, with Helmick scoring twice, and Nichols driving in three runs.

SOFTBALL

Wahama 10, Tyler Consolidated 0

Wahama sophomore Mikie Lieving needed only 48 pitches to record the first perfect game of her young career on Friday during a 10-0 victory over visiting Tyler Consolidated in a Little Kanawha Conference contest. Lieving struck out 10 over five innings of work and also pounded out three hits while scoring three runs. Emma Gibbs also added three hits and scored three times, plus drove in a run. Lauren Noble led WHS with a game-high three RBIs, while Amber Wolfe also scored twice for the hosts. Lieving has allowed only five hits in her first three outings in the circle, all of which have resulted in shutout wins for the Lady Falcons.

Wahama 6, St. Marys 1

One streak ended, just not the important one. Wahama surrendered its only run of the season on Saturday during a 6-1 victory over host St. Marys in Little Kanawgha Conference action. The Lady Falcons (4-0, 2-0 LKC) built a 1-0 led in the third when an error allowed Mikie Lieving to come home with the eventual game-winner. WHS sent eight batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, which yielded four runs on four hits and an error en route to a 5-run cushion. The Lady Devils broke into the scoring column in the fifth as Taylor scored on an error, but WHS got that run back in the sixth as Lieving scored on a single by Amber Wolfe. Wahama outhit the hosts by an 11-6 margin, with both teams committing three errors apiece. Lieving fanned 11 in picking up the complete-game win and also went 3-for-4 at the plate. Bailee Bumgarner was next with two hits, while Morgan Christian drove in a team-best two RBIs. Taylor and Nichols each had two hits for St. Marys.

