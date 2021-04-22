Point Pleasant wins 6th AA-A state title

Just as much a charm the second time around. The Point Pleasant wrestling team notched the program’s second Class AA-A 3-peat on Thursday evening with a 135.5-point victory over the field at the 2021 WVSSAC Championships held at Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington. The Big Blacks matched a program and state record by winning six individual state titles en route to a final tally of 247.5 points. Fairmont Senior was the overall runner-up with 112 points, while Moorefield placed ninth overall and claimed the Class A crown with 54 points. Cameron was the Class A runner-up with 53.5 points. Seniors Parker Henderson, Isaac Short, Mitchell Freeman and Chris Smith joined juniors Derek Raike and Justin Bartee atop the podium in their respective divisions. Smith was the only first-time champion of the half-dozen PPHS grapplers. Point also had 10 wrestlers end up finishing on the podium. Complete results of the 2-day Class AA-A tournament will be available in the Saturday sports edition of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

