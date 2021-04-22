Blue Angels outlast South Point, 11-6

Maddi Meadows broke a 5-all tie with a 2-RBI double in the top of the fifth and ultimately sparked visiting Gallia Academy onward to an 11-6 victory over South Point in Ohio Valley Conference softball play. The Blue Angels (6-10, 4-3 OVC) found themselves in a 2-0 hole after an inning of play, but the guests knotted things up in the second and took their first lead in the third on a solo homer from Taylor Mathie. GAHS added two more runs in the fourth for a 5-2 cushion, but the Lady Pointers countered with a 2-RBI single from Olivia Perkins and an RBI double from Taylor Estep to knot things back up at five. Meadows sparked a 3-run fifth that ultimately put Gallia Academy ahead for good at 8-6 through five complete, then the guests added another three runs in the sixth to wrap up the 5-run outcome. The Blue Angels claimed a slim 11-10 edge in hits and committed only one of the three errors in the contest. Meadows led GAHS with three hits, while Mathie, Grace Truance and Bella Barnette each provided two safeties. Bailie Young also drove in four RBIs and scored twice for the victors. Jill Allsworth and Megan Eppedy both had three hits apiece for the hosts. Barnette picked up the win after allowing one run, five hits and a walk over three innings of relief while fanning three.

Meigs 4, Alexander 3

The Meigs softball team claimed its second walkoff win in the last week, as two-out RBI single by freshman Delana Wright in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Lady Marauders to a 4-3 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Alexander. The Lady Spartans (6-5, 4-3 TVC Ohio) scored on an error in the top of the first, but Meigs (8-5, 3-3) was in front 2-1 after two-run double from Mallory Adams with two outs in the home half. AHS was back in front after two runs on three hits in the third, but Meigs pulled even at three with Wright stealing home in the bottom of the third. AHS put four runners in scoring position over the next four innings, but couldn’t make it home. Melia Payne reached on a one-out error in the bottom of the seventh, and after a two-out walk, scored the game-winning run on Wright’s single. Hailey Roberts earned the pitching win in a complete game, striking out two. Brooke Casto took the pitching loss after striking out five in a complete game. Wright led Meigs at the plate, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Casto, Audrey Ross and Macie Swart had two hits each for the guests.

