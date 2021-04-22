RedStorm part of RSC Track & Field Championships

EATON, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande will be among the schools participating in the 2021 River States Conference Men’s & Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships, scheduled for Thursday and Friday, April 22-23, at Eaton High School in Eaton, Ohio.

The championship meet is being hosted by Indiana University East.

The event is the first conference outdoor championships in two years since last year’s meet was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The two-day meet begins on Thursday with the field events at 1 p.m. Running events begin Thursday at 2 p.m.

Friday’s action begins at 9:30 a.m. with the field events and 10:30 a.m. with the running events.

Spectators are permitted, although they must wear masks/face coverings, observe physical distancing guidelines, and watch the meet from the designated spectator area. Spectators may not enter team camp areas.

The men’s and women’s teams with the most points scored at the end of the two days will be the team champions. The top eight finishers in each event will earn points for their teams with 10 points for 1st place, 8 points for 2nd place, 6 points for 3rd place, 5 points for 4th place, 4 points for 5th place, 3 points for 6th place, 2 points for 7th place and 1 points for 8th place.

The top three performers in each even and relay will earn All-River States Conference honors and will be presented with gold, silver and bronze medals at the meet.

At the conclusion of the meet, coaches will vote on Men’s & Women’s Outstanding Track & Outstanding Field Athletes of the Year, Men’s & Women’s Newcomers of the Year and Men’s & Women’s Coaches of the Year.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

