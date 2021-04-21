Blue Devils blank Point, 5-0

Gallia Academy junior Zane Loveday allowed three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings Tuesday night during a 5-0 victory over visiting Point Pleasant at Bob Eastman Field. The Blue Devils (6-7) picked up their fifth straight win as Loveday — a southpaw — struck out a dozen while leaving three of the five PPHS baserunners stranded in scoring position. GAHS took a 1-0 lead with nobody out in the fourth as Colton Roe was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, allowing Cole Hines to score the eventual game-winner. Grant Bryan singled home Dakota Young for a 2-run edge, then Maddux Camden singled in both Trent Johnson and Roe while doubling the cushion out to 4-0. Loveday added a sacrifice fly to bring Bryan home for a 5-run lead after four complete. The Big Blacks (2-2) — who had only one runner make it as far as third base — managed only two baserunners in the final three frames of regulation. Gallia Academy outhit the guests by an 11-3 overall margin, with Point commiting the only error in the game. Hines led the hosts with three hits, followed by Camden, Loveday and Johnson with two safeties apiece. Hunter Lilly, Tanner Mitchell and Hunter Bush had a hit apiece in the setback.

Eastern 7, Federal Hocking 4

The Eastern baseball team defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Federal Hocking 7-4, with five of the Eagles’ nine hits going for extra bases. EHS (6-2-1, 4-2 TVC Hocking) led 1-0 after back-to-back two-out hits from Conner Ridenour and Brayden Smith in the opening inning. Federal Hocking (7-7, 3-3) tied the game on an error in the top of the second, EHS reestablished the edge with an RBI double from William Oldaker in the home third, but the Lancers tied it at two in the top of the fourth. The Eagles took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth, scoring on a sac-fly from, a dropped third strike, and a two-run double by Oldaker. Federal Hocking got a run back in the fifth, but an RBI double by Matthew Blanchard in the bottom of the inning made the margin 7-3. FHHS scored one run in the seventh, but left the potential game-tying run at the plate. Brayden Smith earned the pitching win in 6.2 innings, striking out five. Oldaker struck out the game’s final batter, picking up the save. Wes Carpenter struck out eight and took the loss in five innings for Federal Hocking. Oldaker led Eastern’s offense, going 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Preston Thorla went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Drew Airhart singled once, scored once and drove in a run for the Lancers.

