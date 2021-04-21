White Falcons oust Hannan, 94-27

MASON, W.Va. — They say it’s tough to beat a team three times in a season… but they didn’t tell the White Falcons.

The second-seeded Wahama boys basketball team — which topped Hannan 87-30 on March 20, and 89-48 on April 4 — defeated the third-seeded Wildcats again in the Class A Region IV, Section 2 semifinal on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court, this time by a 94-27 tally.

Wahama (6-11) was up 30-4 a quarter into play, with an 11-to-1 advantage in field goals in the opening stanza. A 24-to-3 second quarter gave the White Falcons a 54-7 halftime edge.

The Wildcats (1-11) had their best quarter with 13 points in the third. However, Wahama tallied 20 and headed into the finale on top 74-20.

The Red and White capped off the 94-27 victory with a 20-to-7 fourth quarter.

In the win, WHS shot 37-of-80 (46.3 percent) from the field, including 8-of-25 (36 percent) from beyond the arc. Four of Hannan’s nine field goals came from three-point range. At the foul line, the hosts were 12-for-17 (70.6 percent) and the guests hit 5-of-10 (50 percent).

WHS won the turnover battle by a 35-to-7 count. Wahama recorded 21 defensive rebounds, 16 offensive boards, 20 assists, and 23 steals.

Wahama sophomore Josiah Lloyd hit a game-best three triples and led all-scorers with 24 points. Bryce Zuspan came up with 15 points and five assists, while Ethan Gray claimed 12 points, and team-highs of eight rebounds and six steals. Alex Hardwick was next with 10 points, followed by Sawyer VanMatre with nine. William McCallister and Harrison Panko-Shields scored eight each, Isaac Roush chipped in with five points and a team-best six assists, while Michael VanMatre rounded out the winning tally with three points.

Logan Barker led the guests with 10 points. Brady Edmunds and Dakota Watkins scored four each for HHS, while Justin Rainey, Jalen Hughes and Zach Freeman tallied three apiece.

The White Falcons will visit top-seeded Gilmer County in the sectional championship game on Friday.

Wahama’s Harrison Panko-Shields shoots a two-pointer over Hannan’s J.W. Adkins, during the second quarter of the Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament opener on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.22-WAH-Panko-Shields.jpg Wahama’s Harrison Panko-Shields shoots a two-pointer over Hannan’s J.W. Adkins, during the second quarter of the Class A Region IV, Section 2 tournament opener on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Hannan’s Zach Freeman (right) crosses midcourt in front of Wahama’s Alex Hardwick (left), during the White Falcons’ 94-27 win on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.22-HAN-Freeman.jpg Hannan’s Zach Freeman (right) crosses midcourt in front of Wahama’s Alex Hardwick (left), during the White Falcons’ 94-27 win on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Hannan’s Logan Barker (20) shoots a two-pointer in front of Wahama’s Nathan Manuel, during the White Falcons’ 94-27 victory on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.22-wo-WAH-Barker.jpg Hannan’s Logan Barker (20) shoots a two-pointer in front of Wahama’s Nathan Manuel, during the White Falcons’ 94-27 victory on Tuesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Isaac Roush (20) shoots a layup in front of Hannan’s Zach Freeman (left), during the White Falcons’ 67-point victory on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley||OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.22-wo-WAH-Roush.jpg Wahama senior Isaac Roush (20) shoots a layup in front of Hannan’s Zach Freeman (left), during the White Falcons’ 67-point victory on Tuesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley||OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

