Rio men 2nd at Lanham Invitational

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Keshawn Jones and Antoine Sullivan, Jr. were solely responsible for — or directly involved in — four of the University of Rio Grande’s 11 first-place finishes, helping the RedStorm to a runner-up finish in the men’s division of the Rio Grande/Art Lanham Spring Invitational, Friday afternoon, at the Stockmeister Track and Field.

Jones, a senior from Mansfield, Ohio, won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:00.27, while Sullivan, Jr. — a freshman from Shaker Heights, Ohio — took top honors in the 400-meter run after crossing in a time of 52.01.

Both were also part of Rio’s 4×400 relay team, which won in a time of 3:28.72, and the 4×800 relay unit, which finished first in 8:28.83. Joining the duo on the 4×400 squad was freshmen Jorden Williams (Holland, OH) and Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH), while the remaining members of the 4×800 quartet were junior Cody Booth (New Philadelphia, OH) and freshman Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH).

The RedStorm totaled 139 points for the day, finishing behind Thomas More University (186 pts.) in the 12-team competition. Alice Lloyd College was third with 72 points.

Other first-place outings by Rio came from Harris, who won the long jump at 6.59m; Williams, who took top honors in the 400-meter hurdles at 59.75; senior Daniel Everett (Fletcher, OH), who won the hammer throw at 45.16m; freshman Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH), who was first in the javelin throw with a heave of 43.09m; and freshman Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH), who captured the triple jump crown with an effort of 12.54m.

Other Top 10 performances by the RedStorm were produced by Harris, who was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.03; freshman Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who placed fourth in the discus throw at 41.83m, fifth in the shot put with a heave of 12.95m and seventh in the hammer throw with a toss of 35.12m; freshman Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH), who was fourth in the hammer with a throw of 43.36m and sixth in the discus with a toss covering 39.98m; Hunt, who took fifth in the long jump at 5.93m; freshman Josiah Edwards (Souoth Webster, OH), who was sixth in the shot put with an effort of 12.40m, eighth in the discus at 37.16m and 10th in the hammer with a toss of 32.99m; Setty, who placed sixth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:45.11; Everett, who was seventh in the discus with a heave of 39.06m; junior Trace Conley (Minford, OH), who took seventh place in the shot with an effort of 11.21m; and Dishong, who was eighth in the hammer with a toss of 33.32m and ninth in the discus with an effort of 34.84m.

Rio also received a runner-up showing by its 4×100 relay team, which was comprised of Hunt, Sullivan, Jr., Williams and Harris and finished in a time of 45.02.

Rio Grande returns to action on Thursday at the River States Conference Championships, which are being hosted by Indiana University East at Eaton High School in Eaton, Ohio.

The two-day event begins Thursday at 1 p.m. and concludes on Friday, when action gets underway at 9:30 a.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

