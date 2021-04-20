Southern outlasts Lady Cats in 9

The Southern softball team needed two extra innings, but walked off with a 8-7 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford at Star Mill Park. The Lady Wildcats (12-5, 4-2 TVC Hocking) jumped out to a 4-0 lead, scoring once in the first, once in the third and twice in the fourth. The Lady Tornadoes (5-8, 2-3) got three runs back in bottom of the fifth, with an RBI single from Kassidy Chaney followed by two bases loaded walks. Southern was in the lead at 6-4 after three consecutive two-out hits in the home sixth. Waterford forced extra innings, scoring twice in the top of the seventh and escaping a bases loaded jam in the home half. After each side left a runner in scoring position in the eighth, Waterford took a 7-6 lead with a Riley Schweikert driving in Cara Taylor in the top of the ninth. SHS walked off with the 8-7 win with no outs in the in the bottom of the ninth, as Chloe Rizer walked, Cassidy Roderus singled, and then Brooke Crisp doubled both home. Chaney was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game, striking out one. Lakyn Brooker took the loss, with two strike outs in four innings of work. Chaney and Lexi Smith both with 3-for-5 and drove in a run, with Chaney also scoring once. Taylor paced Waterford, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Gallia Academy 4, Fairland 2

Addy Burke delivered a 2-RBI single that started a 3-run third inning Monday night, which ultimately allowed the Blue Angels to snap a 6-game losing skid with a 4-2 win over visiting Fairland in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. Gallia Academy (5-9, 3-2 OVC) led 1-0 in the first after Taylor Mathie doubled home Bailie Young, but the Lady Dragons knotted things up in the top half of the fourth with a Caylee Roberts double that plated Brenna Reedy. Grace Truance and Maddi Meadows started the home half of the fourth by reaching on consecutive errors, then Burke singled to right as Truance and Meadows both came plateward for a 3-1 cushion. Burke later scored on a passed ball for a 4-1 lead through four complete. FHS added a run in the sixth to cut the deficit in half, but sent the minimal three batters to the plate in the top of the seventh. Gallia Academy outhit the guests 7-5 and committed only one of the five errors in the game. Preslee Reed led the hosts with two hits, while Bella Barnette struck out six and fanned one while picking up the complete-game victory. Roberts paced the Lady Dragons with two hits and an RBI.

Belpre 6, Eastern 4

Tied a three through five innings, the Belpre softball team outscored Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Eastern 3-to-1 over the final two frames. The host Lady Eagles (4-4, 4-1 TVC Hocking) led 2-0 after a two-run home run from Tessa Rockhold in the first inning. Belpre tied the game with back-to-back doubles by Alyssa Hutchinson and Kaitlen Bush, and then took the lead on an error in the top of the third. Kelsey Roberts drove in Emma Edwards to tie the game at three in the bottom of the fifth, but a two-run home run by Maggie Johnson gave BHS a 5-3 lead in the top of the sixth. Belpre added an insurance run in the seventh, and Eastern scored once in the bottom half, but didn’t reach base again. Hutchinson was the winning pitcher of record, striking out three in a complete game. Rockhold took the loss in a complete game for EHS, while striking out 16. Leading Eastern’s offense, Rockhold was 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and one run scored, while Megan Maxon went 2-for-4 with a double, and two runs scored. Bush led the guests, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Wellston 9, Meigs 1

The Meigs softball team dropped a 9-1 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Wellston, as the Lady Rockets picked up their fourth win in a row. WHS (8-4, 5-1 TVC Ohio) led 9-0 after five innings, scoring one run in the first, third and fifth frames, while plating three each in the second and fourth. Meigs (7-5, 2-3) ended the shut out bid in the top of the sixth, as Hailey Roberts doubled home Delana Wright — who was left stranded on third after her first two at-bats. Maddie Potts was the winning pitcher of record, with nine strike outs in a complete game for Wellston. Roberts took the loss, striking out two in three innings for Meigs. Jess Workman pitched the other three innings, and struck out three. Wright led the Maroon and Gold at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Leading the Lady Rockets, Jenna Johnston was 3-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two runs batted in, and Kenna Kilgour was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs.

Southern shortstop Ally Shuler (15) catches a line drive, forcing Waterford's Mackenzie Suprano (5) back to second base, during the Lady Tornadoes' 8-7 victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio.