Weekend baseball roundup

Eastern 6, Marietta 2

The Eastern baseball team scored five times in the final inning on Friday, as the Eagles rallied past non-conference host Marietta by a 6-2 tally. The Eagles (5-1-1) were up 1-0 after an RBI double from Matthew Blanchard in the top of the first, but Marietta (5-4) was up 2-1 after scoring once in the fourth and once in the fifth. EHS began its five-run top of the seventh with three straight hits, and followed it up with four straight players reaching base with one out. Brayden Smith was the winning pitcher of record in four innings of relief for Eastern. Blanchard pitched two frames for EHS, striking out four, while Conner Ridenour pitched one and struck out two. Mark Duckworth took the loss in 2.1 innings for MHS, striking out three. Blanchard led Eastern at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Ridenour singled twice and score once, while Trey Hill had a single and a team-best two RBIs. Josh Martin and Clark both singled once for the hosts.

Southern 11, Belpre 0

The Southern baseball team belted 10 hits and allowed just two on Friday night, as the Tornadoes stormed to an 11-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Belpre. After a scoreless first inning, Southern (6-1, 3-1 TVC Hocking) plated five runs after three hits, three walks and a pair of errors in the second. SHS added three runs on three hits in the top of the fourth, and then capped off the 11-0 mercy rule win with three runs on four hits in the top of the fifth. Lance Stewart pitched a complete game for SHS, striking out five of the 17 batters he faced. Dylan Cox took the loss in 1.1 frames for the hosts, striking out one batter. Leading the Purple and Gold at the plate, Stewart was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two runs batted in, Tanner Lisle was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Will Wickline was 2-for-4 with three runs batted in. Derek Griffith also drove in three runs and scored once after doubling once. Cox and Lucas Fullerton each singled once to lead Belpre (5-5, 1-3).

Gallia Academy 4, Portsmouth 0

Gallia Academy picked up its second straight win on Friday with a 4-0 decision over host Portsmouth in an Ohio Valley Conference contest. A pitcher’s duel from start to finish, the Blue Devils (3-7, 2-3 OVC) received a gem from junior starter Zane Loveday — who allowed only three hits and three walks over six scoreless innings of work. Loveday also drove in the eventual game-winning run in the first when his groundout allowed Maddux Camden to score for a 1-0 edge. Loveday also scored runs in the fourth and the sixth frames after being hit by pitches in both at-bats. Dakota Young reached on an error in the fourth that allowed Loveday to score for a 2-run lead, then Cole Hines singled home both Loveday and Trent Johnson in the sixth to double the advantage out to 4-0. Five of the six PHS baserunners left stranded on base were in scoring position. Lonardo took the tough luck loss after allowing five hits and two walks over seven frames while fanning six. Camden led the Blue Devils with two hits, while the Trojans had three different players provided a safety apiece.

Point Pleasant 20, Oak Hill 0

Point Pleasant scored in every inning at the plate and got five scoreless innings from starter Joel Beattie en route to a 20-0 victory over host Oak Hill on Friday in Fayette County. The Big Blacks (2-1) produced season highs in both runs and hits (17) as the guests built leads of 6-0, 11-0 and 12-0 through each of the first three frames. PPHS tacked on three more runs in the fourth and finished up with five runs in the fifth to complete the mercy-rule decision. Beattie allowed three hits and two walks while fanning 10 in the winning decision, plus went 2-for-5 at the plate while driving in two runs. Riley Oliver led the Big Blacks with five hits and drove in three runs, while Tanner Mitchell had three hits, three RBIs and scored four times. Hunter Bush also went 2-for-2 and knocked in six RBIs while scoring twice. Three different Red Devils had a safety apiece in the setback.

Gallia Academy 8, Coal Grove 0

The Blue Devils claimed their third straight win — including a second consecutive Ohio Valley Conference decision — on Saturday with an 8-0 victory over visiting Coal Grove at Bob Eastman Field. GAHS (4-7, 3-3 OVC) posted its third consecutive shutout during this current 3-game winning streak and gradually built the lead by scoring twice in four of its six innings at the plate. Maddux Camden gave the hosts seven scoreless innings of work, allowing only three hits and zero walks while fanning seven. Zane Loveday led the second off with a triple and later scored the eventual game-winning run on a fielder’s choice from Cole Hines. Dakota Young followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Dalton Mershon for a 2-run cushion. The Blue Devils added two more runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to complete the 8-0 outcome. Loveday led GAHS with two hits, while Josh Vanover provided two of the three Hornet safeties in the setback.

