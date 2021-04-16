Wayne nips White Falcons, 70-69 2OT

MASON, W.Va. — If nothing else, the White Falcons got an extra quarter in before the postseason.

The Wahama boys basketball team wrapped up the regular season on Thursday at Gary Clark Court, falling to non-conference guest Wayne 70-69 in double overtime.

The White Falcons — who open the Class A Region IV, Section II tournament at home against Hannan on Tuesday — scored 17 points on seven field goals in the opening quarter, but trailed by double digits, as Wayne poured in 27 points, 14 of which came from Bryan Sansom.

Wahama closed the gap to 32-29 by halftime, outscoring the Pioneers 12-to-5 in the second stanza. Wayne, however, went into the fourth quarter on top 49-45, outscoring the hosts 17-to-16 in the third.

The White Falcons came up with a 15-to-11 fourth quarter, forcing overtime at 60-all. The hosts matched the Pioneers through four minutes, forcing another overtime, but Wayne wound up with a 70-69 victory after the second extra session.

For the game, Wahama shot 28-of-75 (37.3 percent) from the field, including 9-of-24 (37.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Of Wayne’s 27 field goals, 14 came from three-point range. At the foul line, the hosts were 4-for-6 (66.7 percent) and the guests were 2-for-8 (25 percent).

The White Falcons combined for 25 defensive rebounds, a dozen offensive boards, 12 assists, nine steals and a pair of blocked shots. Wahama committed 18 turnovers, one more than Wayne.

Ethan Gray connected on five trifectas and led the Red and White with a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds. Sawyer VanMatre was next with 19 points, followed by Bryce Zuspan with 15, all of which came after halftime. Michael VanMatre tallied six points, Josiah Lloyd added five points and five assists, while Isaac Roush scored three in the setback.

For the White Falcon defense, Zuspan, Lloyd, Sawyer VanMatre and Alex Hardwick had two steals apiece, while Gray blocked two shots.

Sansom led all-scorers with 34 points, 30 of which came from three-point range. Jake Merritt was next with 10 points, followed by Zane Adkins with seven, Ryan Maynard with six and Daniel Bryant with four.

WHS senior Isaac Roush (20) shoots a two-pointer during the first half of the White Falcons' 64-48 setback on March 16 in Mason, W.Va.

