RedStorm cruises to sweep of Ohio Christian

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande turned a pair of offensive explosions and two solid pitching performances into a mercy rule-shortened doubleheader sweep of Ohio Christian University, Tuesday afternoon, in River States Conference softball action at Trailblazer Field.

The RedStorm posted a 10-1 victory in five innings in the opener, while taking the nightcap 9-0 in six innings.

Rio Grande improved to 25-12 overall and 10-2 in conference play with the wins.

Ohio Christian slipped to 6-26 overall and 4-6 inside the RSC.

Rio scored in four of its five at bats in the opener and seven of its 13 hits went for extra bases.

Junior Kenzie Cremeens (Ironton, OH) went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and three runs batted in, while junior Zoe Doll (Minford, OH) also had three hits and a home run and junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) finished 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run and a double.

Freshman Cierra Clark (Plain City, OH) added two hits, including a double, and a run batted in to the winning effort, while senior Kayla Slutz (Navarre, OH) had a double and an RBI and junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) knocked in a pair of runs.

Senior Raelynn Hastings (Commercial Point, OH) allowed three hits and a run in the first inning, but checked the Trailblazers on four hits over the final four innings.

Hilarie Spitler had two hits and a run batted in for OCU, while Emma Dammeyer finished 2-for-3.

Spitler started in the circle and took the loss, allowing five hits and five runs over two innings.

In game two, Rio Grande jumped to a 4-0 lead in the opening inning and never looked back. The RedStorm added two runs in the fourth inning and three more markers in the sixth to invoke the mercy rule.

Cremeens was at it again offensively, going 2-for-3 with a double and four RBI. Freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run batted in and three runs scored.

Webb added two hits and an RBI to the winning effort.

Freshman Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH), the reigning RSC Pitcher of the Week, tossed a three-hit shutout and equaled a career-high with 12 strikeouts.

Dammeyer was 2-for-3 for Ohio Christian.

Hannah Miller started and went the distance in the loss for the Trailblazers, allowing eight hits and five walks.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday afternoon when it opens a weekend road swing at Brescia University.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

