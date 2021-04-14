Tuesday softball roundup

Roane County 18, Southern 3

The Southern softball team suffered a second straight setback on its home field, falling to non-conference guest Roane County 18-3 in five innings. The Lady Raiders (2-0) led 7-0 after six hits in the top of the first inning. The Lady Tornadoes (3-6) got a run back in the bottom of the first, but gave up one to RCHS in the top of the second. The guests added nine runs on seven hits in the third inning, and then scored their final run in the top of the fourth. SHS plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and fell 18-3. Mahailey Nicholson was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Roane County, striking out eight. Emilee Barber pitched the whole way for Southern, striking out five. Lily Allen and Kayla Evans led the Lady Tornadoes at the plate, both going 2-for-3 with a double, with Evans also scoring once. Brooke Crisp singled once and picked up a team-best two RBIs. Leading RCHS, Allison Mace and Kaitlynn Young were both 5-for-5, with Mace scoring three times and driving in three runs, and Young with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Sissonville 8, Point Pleasant 0 (5 innings)

Not near as much offense on this side of the river. After belting out 13 hits in an 11-2 victory at Meigs in the season opener Monday, the Lady Knights mustered only two hits in their home opener Tuesday during an 8-0 setback to Sissonville in five innings. PPHS (1-1) managed only four baserunners in the game, with Rylee Cochran breaking up the no-hit bid in the fourth with a 2-out double. Madilyn Keefer added a 2-out single in the fifth, while Kylie Price was issued a pair of walks in the second and fifth frames. Alexa Aubrey scored the eventual game-winning run in the third on a ground out by Taylor Oxley. Gracelynn Hill added a 2-run homer later in the inning to complete a 4-run outburst. SHS added another four runs in the fifth to complete the mercy-rule outcome. Emma Meade paced the guests with three hits. Hill and Aubrey Bailey each knocked in two RBIs apiece.

South Webster 7, Gallia Academy 0

Gallia Academy dropped its second straight decision and fell below the .500 mark for the first time this spring following a 7-0 setback to host South Webster on Tuesday in a non-conference matchup in Scioto County. The Blue Angels (4-5) managed only three hits and seven total baserunners in the shutout loss, while the Lady Jeeps scored at least once in each of the first three frames for a 5-0 cushion through three complete. SWHS — which took a permanent lead in the first on a 2-run homer by Bella Claxton — added two more runs in the sixth to complete the 7-run triumph. GAHS got back-to-back 2-out singles from Preslee Reed and Jenna Harrison in the third, but left the runners stranded at the corners. Maddi Meadows also had a leadoff single in the fifth. Bailey led the hosts with three hits and two runs scored, while Claxton knocked in a team-best three RBIs.

