Monday softball roundup

Point Pleasant 11, Meigs 2

Back in a big way. The Lady Knights built an 11-run lead through four-and-a-half innings and eventually cruised to a season-opening 11-2 win over host Meigs in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Knights (1-0) pounded out 13 hits — all of which came in the first five frames — as the guests gradually built a 1-0 lead after one inning and 4-0 through three complete. Hayley Keefer capped a 3-run fourth with a 2-run homer for a 7-run advantage, then PPHS produced four runs on four hits and an error in the fifth to build an 11-0 edge. Jerrica Smith singled home Mara Hall and Melia Payne in the bottom of the fifth as the Lady Marauders (6-4) trimmed the deficit down to nine runs. Both teams combined for three baserunners the rest of the way. Keefer and Kaylee Byus each had three hits to pace the Lady Knights. Five different MHS players had a hit apiece in the setback. Rylee Cochran walked four and struck out six in seven scoreless innings for the win.

Eastern 19, Southern 3

The Eastern softball team claimed its fourth win in a row, defeating Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern 19-3 in five innings at Star Mill Park. The Lady Eagles (4-2, 4-0 TVC Hocking) took the lead on a two-run single from Sydney Reynolds with two outs in the top of the first inning. Six hits and three walks led to eight runs and eight run second for Eastern, which was up 12-0 after a run in each the third and fourth innings. Southern (3-5, 1-2) ended the shut out with three runs on four consecutive singles to lead off the bottom of the fourth, but EHS capped off the 19-3 victory with a seven-run fifth inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from Megan Maxon. Tessa Rockhold earned the pitching victory, striking out seven in a complete game. Kassidy Chaney took the loss in 2.1 innings for SHS, striking out three. Leading the guests at the plate, Whitney Durst was 3-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and four runs batted in, Cidney Gillilon was 3-for-4 with a double two runs and four RBIs, Rockhold was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, and Maxon was 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and a game-best five RBIs. Michelle Camp led Southern, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Ally Shuler had the hosts’ only extra-base hit, doubling once, while scoring once and driving in two runs.

Rock Hill 10, Gallia Academy 8

Gallia Academy clawed back from an early 6-1 deficit and forced extra innings with three runs in the home half of the seventh, but visiting Rock Hill benefitted from a 2-out error in the eighth that resulted in a pair of runs that ultimately led to a 10-8 win during an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at the Eastman Athletic Complex in Gallia County. The host Blue Angels (4-4, 2-1 OVC) were down 4-1 after one inning of play, but rallied to close to within 6-4 following a solo homer by Taylor Mathie in the home half of the fifth. The Redwomen answered with two runs in the top seventh as Kylee Howard doubled home Karlee Gillispie and then later scored on a passed ball for an 8-5 edge. Mathie doubled to start the GAHS seventh, then consecutive singles by Abby Hammons, Grace Truance and Addy Burke resulted in three runs and an 8-all contest headed into extra frames. With the bases loaded and two away, Aleigha Matney reached safely on an error that allowed both Madison Barber and Neveah Hackworth to come home for a 10-8 lead. Hammons paced the Blue Angels with three hits, while Hackworth led RHHS with three safeties as well.

Point Pleasant second baseman Julia Parsons (left) catches the ball for a force out, as Meigs' Mara Hall (right) slides in, during the Lady Knights' 11-2 win on Monday in Rocksprings, Ohio. Eastern first baseman Faith Smeeks catches the ball just after Southern's Michelle Camp crosses the base, during the Lady Eagles' 19-3 victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio.