Monday baseball roundup

Eastern 10, Southern 0

The Eastern baseball team claimed a 10-0 over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Southern in six innings at Star Mill Park, with EHS junior Brayden Smith pitching a complete game no-hitter. The Eagles (4-1-1, 3-1 TVC Hocking) were ahead 3-0 after three straight walks followed by an error to start the game. The guests didn’t break into the hit column until the fifth inning, when they scored four runs on five hits for a 7-0 lead. Eastern went ahead 10-0 with three runs on three hits in the top of the sixth. The Tornadoes made it to third base in each of the final two innings — with Derek Griffith walking and stealing two bases in the fifth, and Damien Miller reaching on an error and advancing on a wild pitch in the sixth — but couldn’t bring either runner home. Smith’s no-hitter featured seven strikeouts, and only three walks. Ryan Laudermilt took the pitching loss in five innings for SHS, striking out six. Jonah Diddle pitched the last inning for the hosts, striking out one. Leading the Eagle offense, Bruce Hawley was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, while Matthew Blanchard was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI.

Rock Hill 5, Gallia Academy 2

One costly mistake, followed by two others. An error and a pair of wild pitches allowed visiting Rock Hill to break a 2-all tie with three runs in the top of the sixth en route to a 5-2 victory over Gallia Academy in an Ohio Valley Conference contest at Bob Eastman Field. Both the Blue Devils (1-7, 1-3 OVC) and Redmen were deadlocked at 2-all after an inning of play, which is where the score remained until that fateful sixth frame. Hayden Harper singled home Nick VanKuern and Brayden Friend for a quick 2-0 lead, but Maddux Camden doubled home Grant Bryan two batters into the home half of the first for a 2-1 deficit. Zane Loveday tripled home Camden two batters later to knot things up at two. VanKuern singled to start the sixth and Isaiah Kelly followed with a walk, then Friend reached on an error that allowed VanKuern to score for a 3-2 edge. Kelly and Friend respectively scored later on wild pitches with one and two outs at the time, making it a 5-2 contest. GAHS stranded runners at first and second with two away in the second, then left the bases loaded with one away in the fourth and again with two outs in the fifth. Camden paced GAHS with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. VanKuern led the guests with three hits and also scored twice.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Eastern junior Brayden Smith (4) fires one of his 97 pitches in his no-hitter, during the Eagles’ 10-0 victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.14-EHS-Smith.jpg Eastern junior Brayden Smith (4) fires one of his 97 pitches in his no-hitter, during the Eagles’ 10-0 victory on Monday in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports