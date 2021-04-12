Weekend baseball roundup

Ironton 7, Gallia Academy 4

The Gallia Academy baseball team dropped a 7-4 decision to Ohio Valley Conference guest Ironton on Friday in Centenary. The teams were both scoreless for the first five frames, with the Fighting Tigers (6-3, 2-1 OVC) breaking through with six runs in the top of the sixth. The Blue Devils (1-4, 1-2) got one run back in the home half of the sixth, but IHS scored once in the top of the seventh for a 7-1 advantage. Down to their final out, the Blue Devils rallied for three runs, but left the potential tying run in the on-deck circle. Jon Wylie was the winning pitcher of record, striking out five batters in five innings for IHS. Dalton Mershon took the loss in an inning of relief for Gallia Academy, striking out one. GAHS starter Zane Loveday struck out seven in five innings, while Trent Johnson fanned three in the final frame. Leading the Blue and White at the plate, Loveday was 2-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI, while Beau Johnson was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two runs batted in. Cameron Deere led Ironton, going 2-for-2 and crossing the plate twice.

Warren 12, Gallia Academy 1

Warren 8, Gallia Academy 5

The Blue Devils have now dropped four straight decisions after losing a doubleheader to visiting Warren on Saturday by counts of 12-1 and 8-5. Gallia Academy (1-6) built a 1-0 lead in the opener after Maddux Camden scored on a Colton Roe double in the bottom of the second, but the Warriors answered with consecutive 3-run innings in the fourth and fifth before adding another six runs in the final two frames to complete the 11-run outcome. WHS built a 3-run lead in the top half of the first of Game 2, but the hosts rallied with a run in each of their first two plate appearances to close to within 3-2 through two. Both teams plated runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth frames to make it a 7-5 contest through six complete, then the Warriors added an insurance run in the seventh to wrap up the 3-run outcome. Warren outhit the Blue Devils by a 20-15 margin and also committed only two of the eight errors in the twin-bill. Maddux Camden led GAHS with two hits apiece in each game. Evan Gandee led Warren with five hits while driving in two and scoring five times between the two contests.

Meigs 3, Athens 0

The Meigs baseball team defeated Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Athens 3-0 on Friday in The Plains, with Marauders sophomore Ethan Stewart pitching a no-hitter. Stewart fanned 17 of the 22 batters he faced, allowing just one to reach base, via walk. The Marauders (3-3, 3-0 TVC Ohio) were ahead 1-0 in the first inning, added another run in the fourth, and one more in the top of the seventh. Will Matters took the loss in a complete game for the Bulldogs (4-2, 2-1), striking out six. Alex Pierce led the Marauder offense, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Stewart singled once, scored once and drove in one run, while Wyatt Hoover had a single and a run scored.

Southern 12, Trimble 2

The Southern baseball team defeated Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble 12-2 in five innings on Friday in Glouster. The Tornadoes (5-0, 2-0 TVC Hocking) were ahead 4-0 after batting around in the top of the first inning. SHS added another run in the third inning, but Trimble (1-6, 0-2) got on the board for with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Five hits and four walks led seven Tornadoes around to score in the fifth, capping off the 12-2 win. Lance Stewart was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for SHS, striking out four. Bryce Downs pitched 4.1 innings and took the loss for Trimble, striking out six. Arrow Drummer led the Tornado offense, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Stewart, Lincoln Rose, Ryan Laudermilt and Will Wickline each had two hits for SHS, with Stewart driving in four runs, and Wickline bringing home three. Downs and Austin Wisor both singled once and scored once for the hosts.

Eastern 10, Waterford 0

The Eastern baseball team claimed a 10-0 victory in six innings over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford on Friday in Meigs County. The Eagles (3-1-1, 2-1 TVC Hocking) were up 3-0 after batting around in the opening inning, and added another run in the second frame. After a scoreless third, Eastern plated four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to cap off the 10-0 victory. EHS senior Matthew Blanchard was the winning pitcher of record, striking out 15 batters in a complete game one-hitter. Shriver took the loss in 2.1 innings for Waterford, striking out two. Conner Ridenour led EHS at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two runs batted in. Preston Throla and Bruce Hawley both singled twice and drove in a run for EHS, while Blanchard doubled once, scored twice and drove in a game-best three runs. Jude Huffman had Waterford’s lone hit, a two-out single in the third.

South Point 20, South Gallia 19

Just a little too late. Visiting South Point jumped out to a 15-6 lead through three innings of play and ultimately held on Saturday for a 20-19 victory over South Gallia in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County. The Pointers led 3-2, 8-2 and 15-6 through each of the first three frames, but the host Rebels countered by scoring eight of the next 13 runs to close back to within 20-14 headed into the home half of the seventh. SGHS sent nine batters to the plate and had the tying run at first with one away, but the Red and Gold ultimately came up one run short in the marathon thriller. Andrew Small led the hosts with four hits, while Alex Oram, Jahvin Davis and Jaxxin Mabe each pounded out three hits in the setback.

