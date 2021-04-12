Weekend softball roundup

Southern 4, Trimble 3

The Southern softball team claimed a 4-3 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble on Friday in Glouster. The Lady Tornadoes (3-4, 1-1 TVC Hocking) trailed the Lady Tomcats (1-7, 0-3) 1-0 an inning into play, but took a 3-1 lead after three hits in the top of the third. The hosts tied the game at two in the bottom of the inning, but SHS took the 4-3 lead the following frame, with Kassidy Chaney scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch. THS put stranded the potential game-tying run on second base in the seventh inning. Lexi Smith was the winning pitcher, striking out four batters in a complete game for SHS. Ashlyn Hardy struck out three batters in five frames for the hosts. Chaney led the Purple and Gold at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Lauren Smith and Booke Crisp both singled and scored once, while Kayla Evans recorded a single and an RBI. Adelynn Stevens paced Trimble with a triple, a run scored and an RBI.

Eastern 8, Waterford 3

The Eastern softball team picked up an 8-3 win over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Waterford on Friday in Tuppers Plains. The Lady Eagles (3-2, 3-0 TVC Hocking) were up 2-0 after a quartet of walks in the opening inning. The Lady Wildcats (5-4, 1-1) tied the game at two with a two-out rally in the top of the sixth, but Eastern scored six times in the bottom half of the inning. Waterford plated one run in the top of the seventh, and left the bases loaded. Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher in a complete game for Eastern, striking out eight batters. Kari Carney struck out one batter, taking the loss in 5.1 innings for WHS. Eastern had two hits in the contest, a two-run double by Juli Durst, and a single from Ella Carleton. Cara Taylor led the Lady Wildcat offense, going 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored.

Athens 18, Meigs 8

The Meigs softball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Athens 18-8 in six innings on Friday night in The Plains. The Lady Marauders (6-3, 1-2 TVC Ohio) were down 7-0 an inning into play, and then gave up one run in the second frame. Athens (9-2, 3-0) was ahead 10-0 after two runs in the third inning, but Meigs got on the board with four runs on three hits in the top of the fourth. The Lady Bulldogs scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth, going ahead 13-4. The Maroon and Gold scored four runs on five hits in the top of the sixth, but Athens plated five runs in the home half for the 18-8 victory. Ashleigh James was the winning pitcher of recor, striking out five in a complete game. Hailey Roberts pitched 4.1 innings for MHS, striking out four. Hannah Durst led Meigs at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Jerrica Smith was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a team-best three runs batted in, while Mallory Adams singled twice and scored once. James led the AHS offense, going 5-for-5 with five runs batted in and a run scored.

