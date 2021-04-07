Point Pleasant fends off Vikings, 74-63

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Nearly a month later, the Big Blacks got their revenge.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team — which dropped a 74-71 decision at Ripley on March 9 — defeated those same Vikings 74-63 on Tuesday night in Mason County.

The Vikings (6-7) were up by as many as nine points early in the first quarter, but had their lead trimmed to 18-13 by the end of the period.

Point Pleasant (6-8) scored the first seven points of the second period, taking the 20-18 lead on a Luke Derenberger layup off an assist from Hunter Bush. RHS tied the game at 20, but Bush hit three straight field goals and the hosts never trailed again.

The PPHS lead was at 38-29 by halftime, but the margin was back down to four, at 46-42, just inside the midway point of the third quarter.

Point Pleasant was ahead 54-46 by the end of the third, but had its advantage trimmed to five points, at 60-55, with 3:38 to play. The hosts sank three field goals, as well as 8-of-11 foul shots over the remainder of the contest, sealing the 74-63 win.

Both teams made 25 field goals in the game, with six three-pointers apiece. At the foul line, PPHS was 18-of-23 (78.3 percent), while Ripley was a perfect 7-for-7.

Bush led all-scorers with 28 points, combining five two-pointers, a pair of triples, and a 12-for-14 day at the charity stripe. Eric Chapman was next with 16 points, followed by Kyelar Morrow with 11, and Luke Derenberger with eight. Rounding out the winning total were Trey Peck and Zach Beckett, scoring seven and six points respectively.

RHS freshman Cade Goode led the guests with 17 points, 11 of which came in the opening period. Luke Johnson marked 15 points for the guests, Joey Ramsey added 12, while Isaiah Casto claimed nine. Samuel Bumpus scored eight points, and Kaeden Profitt tallied two in the setback.

Next, PPHS visits Lincoln County on Thursday.

