Monday softball roundup

Eastern 9, South Gallia 0

The Eastern softball team got into the win column with a 9-0 victory over Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest South Gallia, scoring all of its runs in innings 4-through-6. The Lady Rebels (0-4, 0-1 TVC Hocking) had their best chance to produce a run in the opening frame, but stranded runners on second and third. The Lady Eagles (1-2, 1-0) broke the scoreless tie with an RBI double by Kelsey Roberts, and followed it up with back-to-back home runs from Faith Smeeks and Whitney Durst, making the margin 5-0 through four innings. EHS plated three runs in the fifth frame and one more in sixth, capping off the 9-0 win. Tessa Rockhold was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for EHS, striking out six. Jessie Rutt struck out four and took the pitching loss in a complete game for SGHS. Rockhold led the hosts at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. Roberts and Ella Carleton had two hits apiece for EHS, with Roberts scoring twice and driving in three runs, and Carleton picking up a pair of RBIs. Rutt singled twice to lead the Red and Gold at the plate.

Gallia Academy 27, South Point 8

After dropping a weekend doubleheader to Oak Hill, the Gallia Academy softball team opened Ohio Valley Conference play with a bang Monday night during a 27-8 thumping of visiting South Point at the Eastman Athletic Complex. The Blue Angels (3-2, 1-0 OVC) pounded out 30 hits and scored at least four times in each of their four innings at the plate, which included an 11-run second that turned a 4-1 edge into a comfortable 15-1 cushion. The Lady Pointers rallied for five runs in the top of the third, but GAHS countered with 12 consecutive runs over the next two frames for a sizable 27-6 lead. SPHS managed two runs in the fifth before ultimately falling by a mercy rule decision. Bella Barnette struck out five and walked three while allowing six hits in the complete-game win for Gallia Academy. The Blue Angels had six different players produce at least three hits in the triumph, with Bailee Young leading the way with a 6-for-6 night that included four RBIs and four runs scored. Taylor Mathie and Addy Burke also drove in six RBIs apiece and combined to score seven times. Kadee Langdon paced South Point with two hits and two runs scored.

Alexander 7, Meigs 6 (10 innings)

The Meigs softball team ended a six-inning drought with a run in the top of the 10th inning, only to have Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Alexander score twice in the bottom half to walk off with the 7-6 victory in Athens County. An RBI single by Delana Wright gave MHS a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Lady Spartans got the run back in the bottom half. The Lady Marauders (5-2, 0-1 TVC Ohio) were back in front after producing four runs on three hits in the third inning. AHS scored once in the third, and twice in the sixth. The hosts then forced extra innings with a two-out RBI single by Jadyn Mace in the bottom of the seventh. Another RBI single by Wright in the top of the 10th gave Meigs a 6-5 lead, but AHS tied the game on a passed ball and then scored on an error. Brooke Casto earned the pitching victory in a complete game for Alexander, striking out seven batters. Hailey Roberts took the loss in four total innings for MHS. Jess Workman pitched 5.1 innings for Meigs, striking out seven batters. Wright was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Jerrica Smith picked up a pair of hits and scored twice in the setback. Erin Scurlock — who scored the game-winning run in the 10th — led Alexander at the plate, going 3-for-6 with three runs scored and an RBI. Mace also claimed two hits, with an RBI and the game-tying run in the 10th.

Eastern’s Kelsey Roberts (21) pulls into second base behind South Gallia’s Payten Halley (5), during the Lady Eagles’ 9-0 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.7-EHS-Roberts.jpg Eastern’s Kelsey Roberts (21) pulls into second base behind South Gallia’s Payten Halley (5), during the Lady Eagles’ 9-0 victory on Monday in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports