Weekend diamond roundup

Baseball

River Valley 5, Waterford 0

River Valley starter Chase Barber struck out 16 while allowing only three hits and two walks on Saturday during a complete-game 5-0 victory over host Waterford in non-conference play. Barber fanned at least two batters in every inning, except the seventh, and didn’t allow a single Wildcat to reach any further than second base. Isiah Harkins singled home Dalton Jones in the first for a 1-0 lead, then Mason Rhodes singled home Barber in the top of the second for a 2-0 cushion. Barber also provided the last of his three doubles in the seventh, which brought home three insurance runs while completing the 5-run triumph. Barber led the Raiders with three hits and three RBIs, while Rhodes and Harkins added two safeties apiece. RVHS — which committed the only two errors of the game — also benefitted from nine Waterford walks. Braden Miller, Kolton Zimmer and Gavin Brooker each had a hit for WHS in the setback.

Softball

Meigs 9, Fairland 2

Meigs 10, Fairland 9

The Meigs softball team advanced its win-streak to four with a double-header sweep of non-conference guest Fairland. In the opener, the Lady Marauders never trailed, going ahead 2-0 after just one hit in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Dragons got a run back in the top of the second, but didn’t score again until the seventh. Meigs plated two runs on three hits in the fourth inning, and then went up 9-1 with five runs on five hits in the fifth. The guests plated one run in the seventh, and fell 9-2. Hailey Roberts was the winning pitcher of record in a complete game for Meigs, striking out one batter. Emily Bowen took the pitching loss for FHS, striking out five in 4.1 innings. Leading the Maroon and Gold at the plate, Delana Wright was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three runs batted in, while Lily Dugan and Jerrica Smith both singled twice, scored once and drove in a run. Five different Lady Dragons claimed a single apiece in the opening contest. The Maroon and Gold led 1-0 an inning into the second game, but FHS plated three runs on three hits in the top of the second. Meigs got a run back in the home half of the third, but trailed 4-2 midway through the fifth. The Lady Marauders were tied after four straight hits to start the bottom of the fifth, and then took the lead on a two-run double by Hannah Durst. Meigs brought four more runs home in the inning, and led 10-4 by the time the dust had settled. FHS rallied with two runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh, but left the potential game-tying run on second. Jess Workman earned the win in four innings for Meigs, striking out two. Roberts claimed the save with two strikeouts in three total innings. Kaylee Sayler took the loss for Fairland, striking out four batters in four innings. Wright, Roberts, Mallory Adams, Melia Payne, Jerrica Smith and Liyha Smith each had two hits to lead the Maroon and Gold, with Adams and Liyha Smith both doubling twice. Adams and Roberts both drove in three runs, while Jerrica Smith scored a game-best three runs. Zoey Roberts led Fairland, going 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. MHS also defeated Fairland 7-4 on March 29 in Proctorville.

River Valley 9, Eastern 4 (Friday)

The Lady Raiders improved to 2-0 and sent the Lady Eagles to 0-2 on the season, as River Valley led wire-to-wire en route to the 9-4 non-conference win in Meigs County. The guests were up 3-0 an inning into play, as Abbi Hollanbaugh hit a two-run single and then scored on an Sierra Somerville base hit. A two-run home run by Grace Hash the in the following frame gave the Silver and Black and 5-0 lead. The hosts got on the board with a three-run third inning, but River Valley plated two runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the top of the seventh for a 9-3 lead. The Lady Eagles came up with one run in the finale, but couldn’t complete the comeback attempt. Hollanbaugh was the winning pitcher in four innings of work for RVHS, striking out seven batters. Somerville finished the game for the guests, striking out one batter. Ella Carleton suffered the pitching loss for EHS, and struck out three batters in 3.1 innings. Tessa Rockhold pitched the remainder for Eastern and struck out six batters. Leading River Valley at the plate, Brooklyn Sizemore was 4-for-5 with a-game best three runs scored. Hash, Hollanbaugh and Somerville were each 3-for-5, with Hash hitting a homer and a double, while driving in two runs and scoring twice, Hollanbaugh doubling once, driving in two runs and scoring once, and Somerville picking up an RBI. Rockhold and Megan Maxon were both 2-for-4 to lead the Lady Eagles, with each claiming a double, and Rockhold scoring once.

River Valley’s Grace Hash (24) doubles off a pitch thrown by Eastern’s Tessa Rockhold (9), while EHS catcher Kelsey Roberts looks on, during Friday’s non-league game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/04/web1_4.6-RV-Hash.jpg River Valley’s Grace Hash (24) doubles off a pitch thrown by Eastern’s Tessa Rockhold (9), while EHS catcher Kelsey Roberts looks on, during Friday’s non-league game in Tuppers Plains, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports