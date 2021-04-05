Redskins outlast Point Pleasant, 51-50

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — They just ran out of time.

Despite a furious 17-5 fourth quarter charge, the Point Pleasant boys basketball team ultimately came up just short on Friday night during a 51-50 setback to visiting Hurricane in a non-conference matchup at The Dungeon in Mason County.

The host Big Blacks (5-8) found themselves in a major hole early on as the Redskins (5-8) built leads of 16-8 and 35-20 through each of the first two quarters of play.

PPHS, however, started clawing its way back as both Kyelar Morrow and Hunter Bush poured in five points apiece as part of a 13-11 third quarter run that resulted in a 46-33 deficit headed into the finale.

Morrow and Eric Chapman each provided six points down the stretch, but Dillon Tingler’s five fourth quarter points gave HHS all the offense it needed to claim the narrow 1-point decision.

Point Pleasant made 18 total field goals — half of which were 3-pointers — and also netted 5-of-11 free throw attempts for 45 percent.

Morrow and Bush led the hosts with 17 points apiece, followed by Chapman with 15 markers. Luke Derenberger completed the PPHS tally with a single point.

Hurricane made 21 total field goals — including seven trifectas — and also sank 2-of-7 charity tosses for 29 percent.

Tingler paced HHS with 17 points and Elijah Crompton was next with 10 points, while Daniel Spencer and J.T. James followed with seven markers apiece.

Jaxon Nicley chipped in four points to the winning cause, while Gahe-Bery Till and Preston DeWitt completed things with two points each.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Ripley at 7:30 p.m.

