White Falcons sweep Hannan, 89-48

ASHTON, W.Va. — Two weeks later, and not all that much had changed.

The Wahama boys basketball team — which defeated Hannan 87-30 on March 20 in Mason — claimed an 89-48 victory over those same Wildcats on Saturday at HHS.

The White Falcons (4-8) connected on 10 field goals in the opening eight minutes of play, and led the Wildcats (1-7) by a 27-12 count.

A 23-to-6 second period gave the guests a 50-18 halftime lead, and then a 23-to-6 third quarter made the White Falcon edge 73-24 with eight minutes to play. Hannan outscored WHS 24-to-16 in the fourth and fell 89-48.

For the game, Wahama made 30-of-64 (46.9 percent) field goal attempts, including 9-of-28 (32.1 percent) three-point tries, while Hannan sank a dozen two-pointers and a quartet of triples. At the charity stripe, WHS hit 20-of-30 (66.7 percent), and HHS went 12-for-15 (80 percent).

The White Falcons recorded team totals of 19 defensive rebounds, nine offensive boards, 25 steals, 14 assists and two rejections. WHS committed 11 turnovers, 20 less than Hannan.

WHS sophomore Josiah Lloyd hit five triples and five two-pointers for a game-best 25 points. William McCallister was next with 18 points, followed by Sawyer VanMatre with 14 and Bryce Zuspan with 11. Ethan Gray recorded nine points and team-highs of nine rebounds and eight assists. Brennan Grate and Alex Hardwick had five points each in the win, while Isaac Roush rounded out the winning total with two points.

Leading the White Falcon defense, Gray and Zuspan had six steals apiece, with Gray also recording two rejections.

Hannan was led by Logan Barker with 13 points, Xavier Stone with 12, and Brady Edmunds with 10. Javen Hughes scored five for the hosts, Justin Rainey added four points, while Dakota Watkins claimed three.

On Tuesday, Wahama visits Wirt County, and Hannan travels to St. Joseph.

By Alex Hawley

