Golden Bears oust Rio women in RSC quarterfinals

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nearly all of the final numbers from Thursday night’s River States Conference Women’s Soccer Championship quarterfinal matchup between the University of Rio Grande and West Virginia University-Tech suggested a victory by the RedStorm.

Nearly all of the final numbers.

The Golden Bears outscored Rio, 4-1, in a penalty kick shootout to advance on from a scoreless draw with the RedStorm at an icy Evan E. Davis Field.

WVU-Tech, the tourney’s No. 6 seed, moved to 7-7-3 on the season and will face second-seeded Indiana University East in the tourney’s semifinal round, next Tuesday, at Wright State University.

Rio Grande, one of three teams who tied for the RSC’s regular season championship, but the No. 3 seed based on tiebreakers, finished its season at 8-3-1.

The RedStorm finished with a 20-14 edge in shots overall, a 9-6 advantage in shots on goal and an 8-1 lead in corner kick opportunities.

Rio’s best scoring chance came just inside the final minute of the second overtime period.

Actually, the RedStorm scored the apparent game-winning marker when freshman Megan Schmidt (Beavercreek, OH) booted a touch from sophomore Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) into an empty net with 52.1 seconds left to play, but a foul was whistled on the tackle of Hassey by Tech goal keeper Jenna Miller at the top of the 18-yard box and the goal was disallowed.

Rio freshman Lorna Campos (Santiago, Chile) missed wide right on the subsequent free kick and the contest went on to the penalty kick shootout.

In the shootout, the Golden Bears went a perfect 4-for-4 with scores by Brittany Dye, Jodie Pallant, Yasmin Del Valle and Patricia Fisher.

Rio Grande freshman Sophie Adams (Manchester, England) had her shot saved, while sophomore Lyndlee Willis (Wheelersburg, OH) was successful on her try. Campos’ attempt failed wide right and Hassey’s shot sailed over the crossbar, sealing the win for Tech.

Miller stopped nine shots for WVU-Tech.

Freshman keeper Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH) recorded six stops in goal for the RedStorm.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.