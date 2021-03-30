OPSWA All-Ohio girls basketball teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association has released the 2020-21 All-Ohio girls basketball teams, featuring three players from the Ohio Valley Publishing area.

Two of the three local selections came in the honorable mention portion of the Division II list, while the other ended up as a special mention honoree within the same division.

Senior Hannah Jacks was selected from River Valley to the D-2 special mention list after averaging 19.1 points per game this past season.

Meigs junior Mallory Hawley, like Jacks, was a repeat selection to the all-state squad after averaging 19.0 point per game while being named honorable mention.

Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro was a first-time all-state honoree after averaging 14.2 points per game. Petro joined Hawley on the honorable mention list in D-2.

Jacks, Petro and Hawley all reached the 1,000-point plateau in their respective careers this past season.

The Player of the Year awards went to Taylor Strock of Napoleon in Division II, Zoe Miller of Berlin Hiland in Division III, and Emma Hess of Xenia Legacy Christian in Division IV.

Rod Bentley of Vinton County was the D-2 Coach of the Year, Ourtney Bryant of Warrensville Heights and Michael Dean of Arcanum shared the award in D-3, while the D-4 Coach of the Year was Jerry Close of Waterford.

