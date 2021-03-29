Lady Falcons beat Buffalo, 59-41

MASON, W.Va. — There was probably no better way for the Lady Falcons to end their 6-game skid.

The Wahama girls basketball team had three players reach double figures and built a 19-9 first quarter lead on Saturday en route to a 59-41 victory over visiting Buffalo in a non-conference matchup at Gary Clark Court.

The Lady Falcons (4-7) picked up their first victory in over two weeks as the hosts used a balanced scoring attack — five different players scored at least three points — to build that early 10-point cushion.

The Lady Bison (4-3) countered with five points from Abby Darnley as part of an 11-7 run that closed the halftime gap down to 26-20, but the Blue and Gold were ultimately never closer the rest of the way.

Emma Gibbs scored eight points as part of a 16-11 third quarter push that extended the lead out to 42-30, then the Red and White converted 8-of-12 free throws down the stretch to complete the 18-point triumph.

Wahama made 21 total field goals — including three trifectas — and also went 14-of-26 at the free throw line for 54 percent.

Gibbs paced the hosts with 16 points, followed by Mikie Lieving with 15 points and Torre VanMatre with 13 markers. Lauren Noble was next with six points, while Amber Wolfe and Morgan Christian respectively completed the winning tally with five and four points.

BHS netted 17 field goals — all 2-pointers — and was also 7-of-13 at the charity stripe for 54 percent.

Darnley paced Buffalo with a game-high 20 points, followed by Kaylee Bowling with nine markers. Alyssa Rainer and Lilly Wyant were next with four points apiece, with Baylee Hudnall and Hailey Williams completing things with two points each.

Triple overtime wasn’t needed the second time around on Friday night as host Ravenswood claimed a narrow 45-44 decision over WHS in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup in Jackson County.

The Red Devilettes (5-6) evened the score — so to speak — with the Lady Falcons after dropping a 72-71 triple overtime thriller in Mason back on March 8.

RHS built a 17-10 lead through eight minutes and took a 27-18 edge into the intermission, but Wahama countered with a pair of Lieving trifectas as part of a 12-2 third quarter surge that gave the guests a 30-29 lead headed into the finale.

Haleigh McGoskey — who went scoreless in the third frame — put up seven points down the stretch as Ravenswood made a 16-14 push to squeak out the slim 1-point decision.

Gibbs paced WHS with 13 points, followed by Noble with 10 points. VanMatre and Lieving were next with six points each, while Wolfe and Christian chipped in five and four markers.

McGoskey led RHS with a game-high 25 points, with 13 of those coming in the opening canto. Emily Wratchford and Annie Hunt also added seven and five markers, respectively, for the hosts.

The Lady Falcons hosted Wirt County on Monday night and return to action Friday when they host Hannan at 7 p.m.

