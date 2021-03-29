Point Pleasant pulls away from White Falcons, 63-38

MASON, W.Va. — Sealing the win on the defensive end.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team held host Wahama scoreless for over seven minutes to start the fourth quarter on Saturday at Gary Clark Court, as the Big Blacks slammed the door on a 63-38 victory.

The White Falcons (2-8) were ahead 14-13 a quarter into play, but Point Pleasant (5-6) began the second stanza with a 21-to-2 run for a 34-16 lead. WHS closed the half with a 10-to-2 spurt, and trailed 36-26 at the break.

The Big Blacks led by as many as 19 points in the third period, but Wahama scored the last four points of the quarter and headed into the finale down 50-35.

PPHS held the hosts scoreless for the first 7:20 of the fourth quarter, growing the lead to a game-high 28 points, at 63-35, before Wahama closed the game with a trifecta.

For the game, Point Pleasant made 22 field goals, 10 of which came from beyond the arc, while Wahama hit 16 field goals, including four three-pointers. At the charity stripe, PPHS went 9-for-14 (64.3 percent) and WHS shot 2-for-7 (28.6 percent).

Leading the guests, Hunter Bush poured in 21 points, combining four two-pointers, a pair of triples and a 7-for-9 day at the foul line. Eric Chapman was next with 15 points, followed by Trey Peck with nine on a game-best three trifectas. Malik Butler and Zach McDaniel both scored six points in the win, Kyelar Morrow added four, while Jonathan Griffin came up with two.

Bryce Zuspan led the White Falcons with a dozen points, half of which came from beyond the arc. Ethan Gray and Sawyer VanMatre scored eight points apiece in the contest, Josiah Lloyd added four, while Michael VanMatre tallied three. Rounding out the WHS scoring were William McCallister with two points, and Isaac Roush with one.

Both teams return to action at Wayne, Wahama visiting the Pioneers on Monday, and PPHS making the trip on Tuesday.

