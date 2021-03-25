Parkersburg Catholic sweeps Lady Falcons, 77-49

MASON, W.Va. — No revenge, but a whole lot more offense the second time around.

The Wahama girls basketball team — which fell at Parkersburg Catholic by a 48-13 count on March 15 — dropped a 77-49 decision to those same Crusaderettes in Little Kanawha Conference play on Wednesday at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

Parkersburg Catholic held a 10-to-5 edge in made field goals a quarter into play, as the guests opened a 26-11 lead.

The Crusaderettes hit three straight trifecats to start the second period, and led 35-11 with five minutes left in the half. Wahama (3-6, 3-5 LKC) got back to within 17 points, at 41-24, but gave up back-to-back buckets at the end of the stanza and went into halftime down 45-24.

PCHS began the second half with an 8-to-3 spurt for a 53-27 lead, but WHS scored seven straight to get inside 20. The guests, however, ended the period with a 13-to-2 run for a 66-36 lead with eight minutes to play.

The Crusaderettes led by as many as 32 points in the finale, and cruised to the 77-49 win.

For the game, WHS sank 19 field goals, four of which came from three-point range, while PCHS hit 30 field goals, including 10 triples. Both teams made seven foul shots, Wahama in 11 attempts for 63.6 percent, and Parkersburg Catholic in 10 tries for 70 percent.

Leading the Lady Falcons, Lauren Noble scored 14 points and Mikie Lieving added 12, with both players sinking two triples. Emma Gibbs was next with 11 points, followed by Torre VanMatre and Amber Wolfe with six apiece.

Aaliyah Brunny led the Crusaderettes with 23 points, followed by Leslie Huffman with 16 and Mary Tokodi-Ruth with 10, with each playing making a pair of three-pointers. Jocelynn Thorn hit a game-best three triples for nine points. Deborah Hardbarger was next with six points, followed by Jenna Boice with five, and Madison Ross with four. Elaina Ross and Isabella DeAngelo rounded out the guests’ tally with two points apiece.

Wahama will be back in action on Friday at Ravenswood.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

WHS junior Lauren Noble (30) goes up for a two-pointer in between a pair of Crusaderettes, during Wednesday’s LKC game at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.26-WAH-Noble.jpg WHS junior Lauren Noble (30) goes up for a two-pointer in between a pair of Crusaderettes, during Wednesday’s LKC game at Gary Clark Court in Mason, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Wahama senior Torre VanMatre hits a two-pointer, during the fourth quarter of the Lady Falcons’ 77-49 loss to Parkersburg Catholic on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.26-wo-WAH-VanMatre.jpg Wahama senior Torre VanMatre hits a two-pointer, during the fourth quarter of the Lady Falcons’ 77-49 loss to Parkersburg Catholic on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving (22) leads a fast break, during Wednesday’s LKC game in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.26-wo-WAH-Lieving.jpg WHS sophomore Mikie Lieving (22) leads a fast break, during Wednesday’s LKC game in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports WHS sophomore Amber Wolfe (14) shoots a layup, during the second half of the Lady Falcons’ 28-point setback on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_3.26-wo-WAH-Wolfe.jpg WHS sophomore Amber Wolfe (14) shoots a layup, during the second half of the Lady Falcons’ 28-point setback on Wednesday in Mason, W.Va. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

