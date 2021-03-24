Rams sweep doubleheader from RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande baseball team watched its losing slide reach seven consecutive games after dropping a non-conference doubleheader to Bluefield (Va.) College, Tuesday afternoon, at Bob Evans Field.

The Rams posted a 6-2 triumph in the opening game before notching a 12-4 victory in back end of the twin bill.

Rio Grande dropped to 8-21 as a result of the sweep.

Bluefield finished the day at 12-12.

The Rams parlayed a pair of three-run innings into the game one win.

Taylor Meaux cracked a two-out, three-run home run in the first inning to give BC an early 3-0 lead before Rio senior Kent Reeser (Miamisburg, OH) hit a solo home run of his own in the fourth to make it 3-1.

Eligha Lewis added a two-run homer and Taylor Maldonado had an RBI double in the Rams’ three-run to sixth to extend the lead back to 6-1.

The RedStorm got one of the runs back in the home half of the sixth thanks to a leadoff double by senior Caden Cluxton (Washington Court House, OH) and an RBI single by Reeser, but the comeback effort got no closer.

Ozzie Millet finished with two hits for Bluefield, while starting pitcher Jason Downs earned his first win of the season by scattering six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

Freshman Tristan Arno (Elyria, OH) added a double in a losing cause for Rio Grande.

Trey Carter, a freshman from Wheelersburg, Ohio, started and took the loss for the RedStorm, allowing seven hits and six runs over six innings.

In game two, the Rams again turned two big innings — a five-run third and a four-run seventh — into a win.

Lewis fueled Bluefield’s offensive attack with three hits, including a pair of home runs, and six runs batted in. Clay Wisner also had three hits, including a triple and a double, and an RBI.

David Meech also homered for BC, while Millet had two hits and Meaux drove in two runs. Kody Gardere, the second of four Ram pitchers, picked up the win despite allowing three hits and three runs over two innings.

Sophomore Clayton Surrell (Carroll, OH) had two of Rio Grande’s four hits, including a two-run home run, while Arno contributed a double.

Junior Trenton Gregg (Mount Perry, OH) started and took the loss for the RedStorm. He allowed two hits and three runs over two innings.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Friday afternoon when it opens a River States Conference weekend series against Midway University.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

