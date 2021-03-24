Rebels hold off Point Pleasant, 64-60

FORT GAY, W.Va. — Just too much to make up for.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team trailed host Tolsia by 15 points at halftime of Tuesday’s non-conference bout in Wayne County. The Big Blacks poured in 46 points over the final 16 minutes, but wound up just short of the Rebels, falling 64-60.

Tolsia (5-2) led Point Pleasant (3-6) 19-16 a quarter into play, after an 8-to-7 edge in field goals in the opening stanza. PPHS was held to a trio of field goals in the second period, as the Rebel lead grew to 39-24 by halftime.

The Big Blacks returned the favor after the break, holding THS to just three field goals in the third quarter. The guests trimmed their deficit back to six points, at 46-40 to start the fourth quarter.

Point Pleasant saved its best for last, putting up 20 points over the final eight minutes, but Tolsia scored 18 to seal the 64-60 win.

For the game, PPHS connected on 21 field goals, 11 of which came from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, THS hit 23 field goals, six of which came from deep. At the foul line, Point Pleasant made 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) and Tolsia sank 12-of-15 (80 percent).

Hunter Bush led the guests with 26 points, 15 of which came from three-point range. Kyelar Morrow also connected on five triples on his way to 18 points. Eric Chapman claimed 14 points, while Trey Peck and Malik Butler scored a point apiece for PPHS.

Leading the Rebels, Robert Cantrell scored 20 points, Tyler Johnson added 13, and Jesse Muncy claimed 12. Austin Salmons had 11 points in the win, while Steven Ward rounded out the THS scoring with seven markers.

The Big Blacks will look for revenge when the Rebels visit ‘the Dungeon’ on April 13.

Next for PPHS a pair of in-county road games, visiting Hannan on Thursday, and Wahama on Saturday.

