RedStorm men blank Oakland City

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Ewan McLauchlan scored a pair of goals, while Charlie Chechlacz added a goal and an assist to lead the University of Rio Grande in a 6-0 rout of Oakland City University, Saturday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm, who snapped a two-game losing slide, improved to 10-4 overall and 7-1 in league play with the win.

Oakland City fell to 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the RSC as a result of the loss.

Rio Grande finished with a 16-1 edge in overall shots and the one shot that the Mighty Oaks managed was not on frame.

The RedStorm also recorded eight of the nine corner kick opportunities in the match.

Freshman Diego Martinez (Santiago, Chile) scored what proved to be the only goal that Rio would need just 5:53 into the contest when he headed in a loose ball during a scramble in front of the net following a corner kick.

Senior Samuel Pedersen (Aldershot, England) scored an unassisted marker just over 22 minutes later and Chechlacz – a junior from Liecestershire, England – added one of his own with 1:55 left before the intermission to make it 3-0.

McLauchlan, a senior from Stourbridge, England, scored off an assist by Chechlacz just over 13-1/2 minutes into the second half and sophomore Osvaldo Pereira (Campo Grande, Brazil) found the back of the net just 1:23 later to push the lead to 5-0.

McLauchlan set the final score by scoring on a penalty kick with 16:58 remaining in the match.

Freshman keeper Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) picked up the clean sheet victory for the RedStorm.

Arthur Hill stopped four shots in a losing cause for the Mighty Oaks.

Rio Grande returns to action next Saturday when it travels to Pittsburgh, Pa. to face Point Park University in a 5 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.