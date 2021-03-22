Williamstown holds off Lady Falcons, 58-51

MASON, W.Va. — They made a late run, but just didn’t have enough.

The Wahama girls basketball team outscored Little Kanawha Conference guest Williamstown 11-to-8 over the final eight minutes on Friday at Gary Clark Court, but it was too little, too late, as the Lady Yellow Jackets escaped Mason County with a 58-51 victory.

Wahama (3-5, 3-4 LKC) — which has now dropped four decisions in a row — was down by just one point, at 12-11, a quarter into play.

Williamstown (5-4, 4-3) scored 19 points apiece in each of the next two periods, leading 31-25 at halftime, and 50-40 headed into the finale.

The Lady Falcons’ 11 fourth quarter points all came from senior Emma Gibbs, and Williamstown capped off the 58-51 win hitting one field goal and just 6-of-11 foul shots in the stanza.

For the game, the Red and White made two dozen field goals, with just one three-pointer. The guests connected on 20 field goals, including five triples. At the foul line, Wahama was 2-for-7 (28.6 percent), and Williamstown was 13-for-22 (59.1 percent).

Gibbs led the Lady Falcons with 23 points, 17 of which came after halftime. Torre VanMatre was next with 11 points, followed by Mikie Lieving with 10. Amber Wolfe and Lauren Noble rounded out Wahama’s scoring column with four and three points respectively.

Leading the guests, Jayla Wiseman recorded 20 points, Georgie Inman scored 13, and Nicole Reynolds added 11. Aubrey Erwin was next with seven points, followed by Sophia Folwell with three. Riah Sprouse and Emily Bailey capped off the winning tally with two points each.

The Lady Falcons will look for revenge when they visit Williamstown on April 7.

Next, Wahama is set to host Parkersburg Catholic on Wednesday.

