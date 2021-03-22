Lady Pioneers roll past Point Pleasant, 59-18

WAYNE, W.Va. — A rough start.

Host Wayne scored the first 15 points of regulation and ultimately never looked back Saturday during a 59-18 decision over the Point Pleasant girls basketball team in a non-conference matchup in Wayne County.

The Lady Pioneers (7-0) — who entered the game ranked third in Class AAA — led 15-2 through eight minutes of play and then made a 17-8 push before half to secure a 32-10 edge at the break.

The visiting Lady Knights (1-3) were never closer as WHS reeled off 16 straight points at the start of the third quarter before completing a 21-3 surge that resulted in a 53-13 cushion headed into the finale.

Wayne took its largest lead of the game at 59-13 two minutes into the fourth, but PPHS answered with the final five points of regulation to wrap up the 41-point contest.

The Lady Pioneers dominated the glass by a sizable 58-36 overall margin that included a 33-9 edge on the offensive boards. The guests also committed 35 of the 52 turnovers in the contest.

Point Pleasant connected on 5-of-39 field goal attempts for 13 percent, including misses on all 15 of its 3-point attempts. PPHS was also 8-of-16 at the free throw line for 50 percent.

Brooke Warner paced the Lady Knights with nine points, followed by Tayah Fetty with five markers. Kendal Connolly and Baylie Rickard completed the scoring with two points each.

Connolly also had a team-best 13 rebounds to go along with seven blocked shots.

Wayne netted 23-of-83 shot attempts for 28 percent, including a 1-of-10 effort from behind the arc for 10 percent. The hosts also sank 12-of-15 charity tosses for 80 percent.

Alana Eves led WHS with a game-high 23 points, followed by Haley Wallace and Jasmine Tabor with respective efforts of nine and eight points.

Kierstin Stroud chipped in seven points, while Cheyenne Williams, Laneigh Brooks and Aniston Meadows each contributed four points to close out the winning cause.

Point Pleasant hosted Ripley on Monday night and then went to Ripley for the rematch on Tuesday night.

