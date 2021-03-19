White Falcons fall to St. Marys, 69-37

MASON, W.Va. — One quarter made all the difference.

Visiting St. Marys hit seven second quarter trifectas as part of a 29-9 surge before halftime and ultimately cruised to a 69-37 decision over the Wahama boys basketball team on Thursday night during a Little Kanawha Conference matchup at Gary Clark Court in Mason County.

The White Falcons (1-5, 1-4 LKC) kept things quite competitive early on as the hosts trailed 10-9 after eight minutes of play, but the Blue Devils (4-2, 3-1) answered with three trifectas and 11 points from Grant Barnhart in the second frame — sparking that pivotal 20-point swing that resulted in a 39-18 contest at the break.

The Red and White were never closer as SMHS buried another four 3-pointers as part of a 17-9 third quarter run that extended the lead out to 58-27 headed into the finale. The Purple and Gold closed regulation with an 11-10 spurt to wrap up the 32-point outcome.

Wahama made 16-of-69 field goal attempts for 23 percent, including a 1-of-21 effort from behind the arc for five percent. The hosts were also 4-of-6 at the free throw line for 67 percent.

Sawyer VanMatre led WHS with 18 points, followed by Josiah Lloyd and Michael VanMatre with six markers apiece. Michael VanMatre also led the hosts with nine rebounds.

Bryce Zuspan was next with three points, while Will McCallister and Ethan Gray completed the scoring with two points each. Gray also provided team-highs of five assists and four steals.

St. Marys netted 24 total field goals — including 14 3-pointers — and also sank 7-of-8 charity tosses for 88 percent.

Barnhart and Ben Long both paced the guests with 17 points, followed by Luke Webb with 13 points. Jarod Wilson and Luke Powell were next with six points each, with Brandon Lawhorn adding three points.

Logan Rice, Wylon Moore and Chance Cox chipped in two points apiece, while Blake Stanton completed the winning tally with one point.

Wahama hosts Hannan on Saturday and returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Ritchie County for a 7 p.m. contest.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.