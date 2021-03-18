Point grapplers win tri-match

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Back to normal.

The Point Pleasant wrestling team looked more like its traditional self on Tuesday night after posting a pair of wins over Wheeling Park and Ripley during a non-conference tri-match held at ‘The Dungeon’ in Mason County.

The Big Blacks collectively posted a 22-6 overall mark that included 15 pinfall wins and a single major decision while winning each head-to-head bout by at least a 2-to-1 margin.

PPHS defeated Wheeling Park — currently the second-ranked team in Class AAA — by a 48-22 overall margin, then scored a 72-3 win over Ripley in the other bout. WPHS defeated the Vikings 45-24 in their matchup as well.

Nathan Wood (106), Parker Henderson (113), Conner Blessing (120), Isaac Short (126), Derek Raike (145), Justin Bartee (160) and Zander Watson (182) all went unbeaten within their respective divisions. Short, Raike and Bartee each recorded a pair of pinfall wins, while Wood, Henderson and Blessing had a pinfall win apiece as well. Wood also recorded a 9-1 major decision against WPHS.

Wyatt Wilson and Ethan Marcum both went 1-0 in sharing duties at 170 pounds. Marcum did record a pinfall win in his match against Ripley.

Chris Smith (132), Mackandle Freeman (138), Mitchell Freeman (152), Brayden Connolly (195), Colby Price (220) and Nick Ball (285) all went .500 in their weight classes. Only Smith failed to record a pinfall win out of that half-dozen.

