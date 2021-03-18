Rio bowlers compete at 4th OBC match

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The University of Rio Grande men’s bowling team notched a fifth place finish in Saturday’s Ohio Bowling Conference’s #4 event.

The RedStorm took down 4,539 pins over the course of three team games and 10 baker contests.

The University of Northwestern Ohio won the team championship with 5,127 pins, with Robert Morris (4,830 pins) and Muskingum University (4,807) rounding out the top three.

Rio Grande’s top individual performance came from senior Isaiah Pickell (Logan, OH), who finished 14th in the 75-bowler field with 596 pins in three games for an average of 198.67.

Others who represented Rio Grande included freshman Daniel Gross (Cincinnati, OH), who was 16th with 592 pins in three games for an average of 197.33; sophomore Reece Collins (Columbus, OH), who placed 23rd with 542 pins in three games to average 180.67; freshman Victor Jackson (Pickerington, OH), who was 31st after taking down 519 pins in three games for an average of 173; freshman William Lawson (Columbus, OH), who finished 32nd with 518 pins in three games for a 172.67 average; senior Zachary Morris (Vinton, OH), who placed 33rd after toppling 508 pins in three games for an average of 169.33; junior Colin Little (Bidwell, OH), who was 38th with 492 pins in three games and an average of 164; freshman Jalin Ragland (Columbus, OH), who took down 427 pins for an average of 142.33 and a 46th place finish; Robert Michael, who was 49th with 391 pins in three games for an average of 130.33; senior Chris Somerville (Gallipolis, OH), who had 319 pins in two games for an average 159.5 and a 51st place finish; and sophomore Nathan Burns (Lynchburg, OH), who placed 56th with 199 pins in his only game.

Robert Morris’ Antonio Willar won the individual championship with 689 pins in three games for an average of 229.67.

In the junior varsity division, Rio Grande finished fourth among four teams with 3,812 pins.

Robert Morris finished first with 4,836 pins, with UNOH placing second with 4,343 pins and Muskingum University in third at 3,961 pins.

Matthew Hanson of Robert Morris won the individual title and finished second overall with 681 pins in three games for a 227 average.

The University of Rio Grande women’s bowling team posted their best finish of the season to date, taking seventh place among the nine squads which participated in Saturday’s Ohio Bowling Conference’s #4 event.

The RedStorm toppled 3,512 pins over the course of three team games and 10 baker contests.

The University of Northwestern Ohio knocked down 4,511 pins, edging Tiffin University (4,451) for the team title. Northern Kentucky University was third with 4,069 pins.

Individually, Rio Grande’s top showing came from Rena Kirts, who placed 21st with 479 pins over three games for an average of 159.67.

Also representing the RedStorm in the 53-player field was Sydney Dickson, who placed 25th with 470 pins in three games for an average of 156.67; Brianna Eberle, who took 31st place with 445 pins over three games and an average of 148.33; Taylor Ross, who was 38th with 413 pins in three games for an average of 137.67; Alyssa Lingenfelter, who was 46th with 284 pins in two games for a 142 average; Ashley Morris, who rolled a 129 in her only game.

Haylie Rotz of UNOH won the individual title with 645 pins in three games for an average of 215.

Rio Grande returns to action on March 27 in the Ohio Bowling Conference Championship.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

