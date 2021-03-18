Generals get past Point Pleasant, 64-56

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Tough to slow down a team on a roll.

The Point Pleasant boys basketball team suffered a 64-56 setback to guest Winfield on Wednesday at ‘the Dungeon’, giving the Generals four straight wins.

WHS (4-2) was ahead 17-to-11 a quarter into play, but an 18-to-10 second period gave Point Pleasant (2-5) a 28-27 edge at the break.

A fast-paced third quarter had Winfield outscoring the Big Blacks 20-to-17, making the WHS lead 47-45 with eight minutes to play.

The guests sealed the 64-56 victory with a 17-to-11 fourth quarter, with Hunter Bush scoring all-11 of the hosts’ points in the finale.

In the game, PPHS connected on 21 field goals, including eight three-pointers, while Winfield made two dozen field goals, including seven triples. At the foul line, Point Pleasant was 6-for-7 (85.7 percent) and WHS went 9-for-16 (56.3 percent).

Bush led the hosts with 29 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. Eric Chapman was next with 10 points, followed by Luke Derenberger with eight. Rounding out the Point Pleasant total were Zach McDaniel with six points, and Trey Peck with three.

Leading Winfield, Ethan Kincaid scored 14 points, while Joey Gress and Seth Shilot tallied 11 each. Carson Crouch contributed seven points to the winning total, Tanner Laugherty and Daven Wall added six each, while Cody Griffith scored five, and Thomas Morris claimed four.

After a trip to Buffalo on Thursday, Point Pleasant will be back at ‘the Dungeon’ on Saturday against Mingo Central.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.