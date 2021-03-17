Rio Grande roundup

Cress leads Rio Grande women at Bowen Memorial

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Sierra Cress had a pair of top three finishes, while teammate Kaila Barr had two top five performances to lead the University of Rio Grande women’s track & field team in their outdoor season opener at Glenville (WV) State College’s Brandi Bowen Memorial Invitational.

The two-day event wrapped up on Sunday at I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.

Cress, a freshman from Greenville, Ohio, took second place in the discus throw with a toss of 37.93m and third place in the hammer throw with a heave of 46.85m.

Barr, a freshman from Waverly, Ohio, was third in the discus throw at 36.14m and fourth in the hammer throw at 40.93m.

Other top 10 showings for the RedStorm came from sophomore Samantha Miller (Greensprings, OH), who was fifth in the discus throw at 34.28m; junior Chase Davis (Huntington, WV), who was sixth in the long jump at 4.69m participating as unattached; and senior Chanavier Robinson (Ravenna, OH), who placed 10th in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.37.

As a team, Rio Grande finished ninth among the 12 competing schools with 29 points.

Wheeling Jesuit won the team championship with 190.33 points, while West Liberty (105 pts.) and West Virginia Wesleyan (69 pts.) rounded out the top three.

Booth, Everett help RedStorm men to 5th place finish

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Cody Booth gave the University of Rio Grande a first place finish, while Daniel Everett had a trio of top 10 finishes for the RedStorm men’s track & field team in their outdoor season opener at Glenville (WV) State College’s Brandi Bowen Memorial Invitational.

The two-day event concluded Sunday at the I.L. & Sue Morris Stadium.

Booth, a junior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, won the 5,000-meter run in a time of 14:58.41 — a mark which meets the “B” qualifying standard for the NAIA National Championship later in the Spring.

Everett, a senior from Fletcher, Ohio, took fifth place in the javelin throw with a toss of 39.70m, was sixth in the hammer throw at 44.09m and ninth in the discus throw with a heave of 37.44m.

The RedStorm placed fifth as a team with 60.5 points.

The University of Charleston (WV) finished at the top of the nine competing teams with 145 points, while Wheeling Jesuit took runner-up honors with 103 points. Frostburg (MD) State was third with 91 points.

Others representing Rio Grande who posted top 10 finishes included freshman Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH), who was second in the long jump at 6.53m and fourth in the high jump after clearing 1.87m; freshman Josiah Edwards (South Webster, OH), who was fifth in the shot put at 12.92m and 10th in the discus throw with a toss of 37.44m; senior Joe Beegle (Racine, OH), who placed fifth in the hammer throw with an effort of 45.81m; freshman Haden Karshner (Circleville, OH), who was fifth in the discus throw with a throw of 42.17m; freshman Mason Dishong (Reedsville, OH), who was sixth in the discus throw at 38.81m and seventh in the javelin throw with a toss of 37.89m; senior Keshawn Jones (Mansfield, OH), who took sixth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:03.93; freshman Kyle Lightner (Peebles, OH), who was sixth in the javelin throw with an effort of 38.00m; freshman Eric Weber (Bidwell, OH), who took eighth in the discus throw at 38.30m and 10th in the hammer throw with an effort covering 39.11m; and freshman Travis Hunt (New Paris, OH), who was eighth in the long jump with a leap of 6.00m.

The RedStorm also got a fourth place finish from its 4×400 relay team with a time of 3:32.00. The group was comprised of Harris, Hunt, freshman Antoine Sullivan, Jr. (Shaker Heights, OH) and freshman Jorden Williams (Holland, OH).

Rio’s Webb earns second RSC Player of the Week honor

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande junior Taylor Webb and WVU Tech junior Taylor Dickerson have been named the River States Conference Softball Player and Pitcher of the Week for March 8-14.

Webb, an outfielder from Willow Wood, Ohio, hit .556 with 15 hits and nine runs scored in eight games. She led the RedStorm on its southern swing to South Carolina and Georgia by going 15-for-27 at the plate with two doubles, two triples, a homer and seven RBI.

Webb hit safely in all eight games with highlights being 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBIs versus Cairn University and 3-for-4 with a double versus No. 6 Georgia Gwinnett. Another big game was going 2-for-2 with a double, homer and two RBIs versus Clarks Summit.

Dickerson, a native of Mt. Lookout, W.Va., had a 0.50 ERA in a pair of complete-game victories. She went all seven innings in both of her outings on the week, while giving up just two runs and one earned run in all. There were 16 strikeouts and six walks and just six hits allowed in the two games.

Dickerson started out with 10 strikeouts in a 2-0 shutout over Pikeville (Ky.) as she yielded just three hits. She tossed another three-hitter in a 7-2 win over Carolina University. That game included six strikeouts and just one earned run allowed.

Rio’s Booth, Everett recognized by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande distance runner Cody Booth and thrower Daniel Everett swept the River States Conference Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week honors for the RedStorm March 8-14.

A junior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, Booth placed first in the 5,000 meters at the Glenville State Brandi Bowen Invitational. He did so with a time of 14 minutes, 58.41 seconds, which was inside the NAIA national qualifying standard that was used in past years.

That time is also currently ranks third in the country.

Everett, a senior from Fletcher, Ohio, had three Top-10 finishes in the throws at the same meet.

He was fifth in the javelin with a toss of 39.79 meters, sixth in the hammer throw at 44.09 meters and ninth in the discus with a toss of 38.18 meters.

