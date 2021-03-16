Lady Crusaders ground Wahama, 48-13

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — They sure looked like the top-ranked team in the Associated Press Class AA poll.

Host Parkersburg Catholic held the Wahama girls basketball scoreless in the opening period and kept recent 1,000-point scorer Emma Gibbs from adding anything to that career total Monday night as the Lady Crusaders rolled to a 48-13 victory in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup in Wood County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (3-3, 3-2 LKC) were simply overmatched from the start while dropping their second straight decision. The Lady Crusaders (6-0, 4-0) built an 8-0 edge after eight minutes, then proceeded to score more points in each of the next two frames than WHS managed to produce all night long.

PCHS went on a 14-6 second quarter run and led 22-6 at the intermission, then made a 15-4 third quarter charge en route to a 37-10 cushion headed into the finale. The hosts ended regulation with an 11-3 run to complete the 35-point outcome.

Wahama made only five field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 3-of-4 at the free throw line for 75 percent.

Five of the six Lady Falcons reached the scoring column, with Amber Wolfe and Mikie Lieving pacing the guests with four points apiece. Torre VanMatre and Morgan Christian were next with two markers each, while Lauren Noble closed things out with one point.

Parkersburg Catholic made 16 total field goals — including a single trifecta — and also went 15-of-19 at the free throw line for 79 percent.

Leslie Huffman led the hosts with a game-high 16 points, followed by Izzy DeAngelo with 11 points and Lainie Ross with eight markers. Jenna Boice was next with seven points, while Akhia Miller and Mary Tokodi-Ruth respectively wrapped up the winning mark with four and two points.

Wahama returns to LKC action Wednesday when it hosts Ritchie County at 6 p.m.

