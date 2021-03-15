No. 6 Grizzlies sweep pair from Rio softball

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The University of Rio Grande softball team closed out its 10-game road trip with a pair of losses to sixth-ranked Georgia Gwinnett College on Saturday.

The Grizzlies upped their season record to 15-7 by posting wins of 2-0 and 8-2 on Senior Day at the Grizzly Softball Complex.

Rio Grande finished the day at 10-7 as a result of the sweep.

GGC starter Alexa Good blanked the RedStorm on four hits in game one, while walking one and striking out seven.

The Grizzlies scored an unearned run in the second inning thanks to a double by Sydney Pelaez, a single by Camryn Currie and a throwing error.

They added another marker in the fourth as a result of consecutive singles by Pelaez, Currie and Madison Martin.

Rio Grande put a pair of runners on base with one out in the fourth and two runners on with no outs in the sixth inning, but failed to score.

Pelaez and Currie had two hits each in the win, while Holly Janco had a double for GGC.

Freshman Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH) started and took the loss for Rio Grande, allowing six hits and one earned run over three innings.

Game two saw Gwinnett score in each of its first four at bats, including a four-run first inning, and never look back.

Piper Wagner had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Currie had two hits and two RBI and Christina Zeppa finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run batted in.

Ruth Jones also had two RBI for the Grizzlies.

Gracie Hogg got the win for GGC, allowing eight hits and two runs with a walk in a complete game effort.

Freshman Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) started and took the loss for Rio Grande, surrendering eight hits and seven runs over three innings.

Junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) went 3-for-4 with a double and a run batted in for the RedStorm, while junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH) had a triple and a run batted in.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next weekend when it hosts Lawrence Tech (Mich.) and St. Mary-of-the-Woods (Ind.) in the RedStorm Softball Classic on Friday and Saturday.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

