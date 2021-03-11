Bulldogs take bite out of RedStorm

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Sometimes, all it takes is one shot.

Tennessee Wesleyan University’s Wynand Wessels scored on a penalty kick less than three minutes into the match and the Bulldogs made it stand up for a 1-0 win over the University of Rio Grande, Tuesday afternoon, in non-conference men’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The score was the only shot on goal of the contest for TWU, which improved to 9-1 with the victory.

Rio Grande, ranked No. 13 in the latest NAIA coaches’ Top 25 poll, dropped to 9-3 with the loss.

Wessels’ penalty kick goal came after Rio freshman goal keeper Daniel Merino Correa (Madrid, Spain) was whistled for a foul inside the 18-yard box just 2:25 into the contest.

The Bulldogs, who were among the teams receiving votes in the coaches’ poll, had just six shots altogether on the day.

Rio Grande tallied 13 shots, but only three were on frame. The RedStorm also enjoyed a 6-2 advantage in corner kick opportunities.

Pedro De Moraes had three saves in goal for Tennessee Wesleyan.

Rio Grande returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Grace (Ind.) College in a 4 p.m. kickoff.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

