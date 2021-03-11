Lady Falcons soar past Tyler Consolidated, 49-32

SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. — Same result, just without the extra work.

After a grueling three overtime victory over Ravenswood on Monday night, the Wahama girls basketball team notched its first winning streak of the season Wednesday evening with a 49-32 decision over host Tyler Consolidated in a Little Kanawha Conference matchup in Tyler County.

The visiting Lady Falcons (3-1, 3-0 LKC) struggled to seize control in the opening half as Kelsi Vandruff poured in six points for Lady Silver Knights (0-4, 0-3) in the opening frame, leaving the game tied at 8-all through eight minutes of play.

Emma Gibbs countered with five points during a small 8-5 second period push that allowed the Red and White to secure a 16-13 edge headed into the break.

WHS started to make its move in the third canto as both Gibbs and Torre VanMatre produced six points apiece as part of a 16-10 run that increased the lead out to 32-23 entering the finale.

Mikie Lieving tacked on nine points down the stretch during a 17-9 surge to end regulation, allowing the Lady Falcons to wrap up the 17-point triumph.

Wahama made 17 total field goals — including a single 3-pointer — and was also 8-of-18 at the free throw line for 44 percent.

Gibbs and Lieving both paced the guests with 15 points apiece, followed by VanMatre with 11 markers points and Amber Wolfe with four markers. Morgan Christian and Lauren Noble completed the winning tally with two points each.

The Silver and Black netted 13 field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 6-of-8 at the charity stripe for 75 percent.

Vandruff led the hosts with nine points and Lauren Templeton was next with eight points, while Landry Buchanan and Leah Loudin chipped in four markers apiece.

Braedon Wall contributed three points, with Maleah Weber and Cali Phillips rounding out the score with two points each.

Wahama returns to the hardwood Friday when it travels to Elizabeth to face St. Marys at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters

