OPSWA all-district boys basketball teams

ATHENS, Ohio — A total of 10 boys representing Gallia and Meigs counties were named to the 2020-21 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-Southeast District basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from within the district.

South Gallia led the Ohio Valley Publishing area with three selections in Division 4, while River Valley, Meigs and Gallia Academy each secured two selections apiece within their respective divisions. Southern also secured a single selection in D-4, while Eastern did not receive a selection at any level of the same list.

Half of the area programs were represented in Division 4, and the Rebels came away with a pair of second team honorees in senior Jaxxin Mabe and junior Brayden Hammond. The SGHS duo respectively averaged 17.9 and 18.0 points per game this past winter.

Junior Tristan Saber was a special mention selection as well for the Rebels, while Southern senior Aaron Drummer was also a special mention honoree in D-4.

Kyle Sexton of New Boston Glenwood was the D-4 player of the year, while Howie Caldwell of Trimble was picked as the coach of the year in Division 4.

River Valley senior Jordan Lambert was a first team honoree in Division 3 after averaging 22.2 points per game. Sophomore Jance Lambert was also a special mention selection for the Raiders.

Meigs junior Coulter Cleland was a second team pick in D-3 after scoring 18.5 points per game this winter. Senior Wyatt Hoover was named to the special mention squad as well for MHS.

Both Cleland and the elder Lambert eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau this season.

Aiden Porter of Fairland was named the D-3 player of the year, while Caleb McClanahan of Portsmouth West and Rob Beucler of Eastern Brown shared coach of the year in Division 3.

Gallia Academy sophomore center Isaac Clary garnered first team honors in Division 2 after averaging 17 points and 12 rebounds per game. Senior Cooper Davis was also picked to the special mention squad in D-2.

Trey Robertson of Waverly and Isaac Ward of Logan Elm shared D-2 player of the year honors, while Doug Stiverson of Logan Elm and Miles Burton of Hillsboro were named coaches of the year in Division 2.

South Gallia defenders Jaxxin Mabe (10) and Brayden Hammond (20) trap a Sciotoville East player during a Dec. 29, 2020, boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_SG-Trap.jpg South Gallia defenders Jaxxin Mabe (10) and Brayden Hammond (20) trap a Sciotoville East player during a Dec. 29, 2020, boys basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Meigs junior Coulter Cleland releases a shot attempt during a Division 3 sectional final boys basketball contest against Adena on Feb. 26 in Frankfort, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_MHS-Cleland.jpg Meigs junior Coulter Cleland releases a shot attempt during a Division 3 sectional final boys basketball contest against Adena on Feb. 26 in Frankfort, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

OVP area lands 10 players on 2020-21 squads

