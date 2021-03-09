OPSWA all-district girls basketball teams

ATHENS, Ohio — A total of 11 girls representing Gallia and Meigs counties were named to the 2020-21 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association All-Southeast District basketball teams, as selected by a media panel from within the district.

South Gallia led the Ohio Valley Publishing area with three selections in Division 4, while River Valley, Meigs and Eastern each secured two selections apiece within their respective divisions. Both Gallia Academy and Southern also secured a single selection as well.

Half of the area programs were represented in Division II, and the Blue Angels, Lady Raiders and Lady Marauders each had one player selected within the top three teams. All three players also surpassed the 1,000-point plateau in their respective careers this winter.

River Valley senior Hannah Jacks was the lone first team honoree after averaging 19.1 points per game. Junior Lauren Twyman was also a special mention selection on behalf of RVHS.

Gallia Academy senior Maddy Petro was the only Blue Angel chosen to the squad at any level and was a second team honree after averaging 14.2 points per game.

Meigs junior Mallory Hawley was a second team selection after scoring 19.0 points per game. Sophomore Rylee Lisle was also a special mention choice for MHS.

Kenzie McConnell of Circleville and Faith Stinson of Sheridan shared D-2 player of the year honors, while the trio of Rod Bentley of Vinton County, Steve Kalinoski of Circleville and J.D. Walters of Sheridan were all named coaches of the year in Division 2.

The Lady Eagles landed sophomore Sydney Reynolds on the third team in Division 3, while classmate Erica Durst was a special mention choice for EHS. Reynolds led Eastern in scoring with 14.3 points per game.

Addi Dillow of Coal Grove and Rylee Leonard of Sardinia Eastern Brown shared D-3 player of the year honors, while Kevin Pickerill of Sardinia Eastern Brown was named the D-3 coach of the year.

Junior Jessie Rutt was a third team selection on behalf of the Lady Rebels in Division 4 after averaging 12.3 points per game. Rutt was joined on the D-4 squad by freshman teammates Macie Sanders and Tori Triplett, both of whom were chosen to the special mention list.

Junior Kayla Evans was the lone Lady Tornado named to the D-4 squad after coming in as a special mention selection.

Jacey Justice of Peebles and Ava Hassel of Portsmouth Notre Dame shared D-4 player of the year honors, while Jerry Close of Waterford was chosen as the Division 4 coach of the year.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Lauren Twyman releases a shot attempt between Meigs defenders Rylee Lisle (22) and Hannah Durst (33) during a Dec. 21, 2020, girls basketball contest at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_RV-Twyman.jpg River Valley junior Lauren Twyman releases a shot attempt between Meigs defenders Rylee Lisle (22) and Hannah Durst (33) during a Dec. 21, 2020, girls basketball contest at Meigs High School in Rocksprings, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Eastern sophomore Erica Durst, left, releases a shot attempt over a South Gallia defender as teammate Sydney Reynolds (14) looks on during a Feb. 4 girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. https://www.mydailytribune.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/42/2021/03/web1_EHS-Durst.jpg Eastern sophomore Erica Durst, left, releases a shot attempt over a South Gallia defender as teammate Sydney Reynolds (14) looks on during a Feb. 4 girls basketball contest in Mercerville, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

OVP area lands 11 players on 2020-21 squads

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.