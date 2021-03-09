Rio Grande Athletics roundup

Rio’s Freitag walks to All-American finish

YANKTON, S.D. — University of Rio Grande senior Dean Freitag earned the second All-American honor of his collegiate career after placing third in Saturday’s men’s 3,000-meter race at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Mount Marty Fieldhouse.

Freitag, a native of Magnolia, Ohio, finished in a time of 13:21.30. West Virginia University-Tech’s Steven Smith won the event in a time of 12:26.92, while Missouri Baptist’s Jordan Crawford finished in front of Freitag by crossing in 13:09.40.

The top eight finishers in each event earned All-American status.

Freitag, who walked one of the Top 10 times in the world earlier this year, also was named an All-American in the event after his sixth place finish last season.

Rio Grande was also represented in the national championships by freshman Spencer Harris (Gallipolis, OH), who was part of the long jump competition.

Harris finished 13th in the event. After fouling on his first attempt, he had leaps covering 6.55m and 6.64m over the course of his next two tries.

Bethel (Ind.) senior Thomas Jackson won the title with a jump of 7.34m.

Based on Freitag’s showing, Rio Grande finished as one of three teams tied for 44th place among the 63 schools that scored in the championships with six points.

Rio Grande’s Cremeens honored by RSC

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — University of Rio Grande third baseman/catcher Kenzie Cremeens had a huge day to pick up River States Conference Softball Player of the Week for March 1-7.

The junior from Ironton, Ohio, was 6-for-7 with four extra-base hits in a doubleheader versus Mississippi University for Women. She had two doubles, a triple and a home run and an .857 batting average. She also knocked in three runs and scored five times.

Cremeens started the day going 3-for-4 with a double and a homer in a 7-4 win. She then went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, three runs and an RBI in the nightcap.

Rio Grande is 6-3 and continues play at the Fast Pitch Dreams Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Wednesday.