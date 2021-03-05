Wahama grapplers open at Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. — Win or lose, it’s good to finally be back.

The Wahama wrestling team opened the season with a quad match at in Wood County on Wednesday, claiming a 48-30 victory over host Williamstown, and a 60-6 win over Ravenswood, but falling to Braxton County.

The White Falcons, won five of the seven contested matches against the Yellow Jackets, with each team getting three forfeit victories.

White Falcons Kase Stewart, Andrew Roush and Caleb Pierce each claimed pinfall victories at 138, 160 and 285 respectively.

At 145 pounds, Kegan Peters won an 8-3 decision for Wahama, while Logan Roach picked up an overtime decision victory at 152 pounds.

Cole Day (120), Gavin Stiltner (170) and Jeremiah Conley (220) each claimed forfeit wins for the White Falcons.

All 10 of Wahama’s victories against Ravenswood were by way of forfeit, with Antonio Perron at 113, Day at 120, Stewart at 138, Roach at 152, Roush at 160, Stiltner at 170, Angel Garcia at 182, Conley at 220 and Pierce at 285.

Braxton County won eight of the nine contested matches over Wahama. Roach picked up a pinfall victory at 152, while Day claimed his third win via forfeit at 120.

On Saturday, the Red and White are scheduled for a quad with Tyler Consolidated, South Harrison and Webster.

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.