Reinhardt rebounds, sweeps Rio Grande softball

WALESKA, Ga. — After dropping both ends of Saturday’s doubleheader to the University of Rio Grande, 21st-ranked Reinhardt University was not about to overlook the visiting RedStorm when the two teams got together for another twinbill on Sunday.

The Eagles scored four times in the first inning en route to an 8-0 mercy rule-shortened win in game one, while the home run ball helped to erase an early deficit in a 3-1 game two triumph at Ken White Softball Field.

Reinhardt improved to 12-4 as a result of the sweep.

Rio Grande finished the weekend at 4-3 with the two losses.

The Eagles scored in each of their four at bats in the opener, while starting pitcher Ally Andriano checked the RedStorm on just two hits.

Jill Martinet and Megan Huss both went 2-for-3 with two runs batted in, while Alise Hooks, Kyrstyn Fisher and Natalie Parlato all had two hits and one RBI.

Lauren Parker also drove in a run in the winning effort, while Martinet and Emily Loveless both had a double.

Andriano allowed the two hits, including a double by Rio junior Shelby Schmitt (Fairfield, OH), while walking one and striking out four.

Freshman Kali Brickman (Huber Heights, OH) started and took the loss for the RedStorm, allowing 10 hits and six runs — all earned — over 2-1/3 innings.

Rio Grande took a 1-0 first inning lead in game two when Schmitt was hit by a pitch to begin the game and later scored on a two-out single by freshman Caity Moody (Xenia, OH), but the Eagles went in front in the home third on a one-out, three-run home run by Martinet.

The RedStorm threatened in the second inning as well, loading the bases against Andriano with one out, but Schmitt flied to shallow center for the second out and Reinhardt reliever Whitney Shepherd got junior Taylor Webb (Willow Wood, OH) to ground out to the pitcher’s circle to end the threat.

The two outs to end the Rio second were the first of 17 consecutive batters retired by Eagle pitching.

Shepherd earned the win, striking out two over 5-1/3 scoreless innings.

Freshman Sydney Campolo (New Lexington, OH) suffered the loss, allowing six hits and the three runs over four innings.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action next Sunday against the Mississippi University for Women as part of the Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.